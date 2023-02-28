Global Battery Chargers Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $36.4 Billion by 2030 - Use of Li-Ion Batteries in Smart Electricity Grid Systems Extends New Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Chargers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Battery Chargers Market to Reach $36.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Battery Chargers estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Replacement segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Battery Chargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|574
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$36.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction
- Categories of Battery Chargers
- Battery Charging Phases
- Product Issues
- Application Sectors
- Battery Chargers: A Market Perspective
- Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Charger: A Fast Growing Application Market
- Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Price: A Key Influencing Factor
- Opportunities for Battery Chargers Market in Asia
- Outsourcing Trend Catches Up Battery Chargers
- Charger Repurchase Intervals: A Key Influencing Factor
- Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Charging Solutions for Smartphones
- Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength of the Green Trend
- Mobile Device Chargers Market: Characterized by High Competition
- Select Emerging Trends in Battery Charging Technology
- Best Rechargeable Battery Chargers
- Popular Portable Chargers
- Select Power Banks
- Select Innovative Charging Technologies: Commercialized and Developmental
- Product Innovations and Technology Developments Steer the Momentum
- Trends in Product Design
- Fast Charging: A Glance into Future Developments
- A Review of Developments in Battery Designs for Faster Charging
- Rising Demand for Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Enthuses Chargers Market
- Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Use of Li-Ion Batteries in Smart Electricity Grid Systems Extends New Opportunities
- Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market
- Growing Demand for NiMH Batteries Enthralls Chargers Market
- Sustained Demand for Alkaline Batteries: A Challenge for Battery Chargers Market
- Fuel Cell Battery Chargers: Yet to Become Practical
- Huge Potential for Rechargeable Batteries in EVs Augurs Well for Battery Chargers
- Government Promotion to Drive Growth in EV Chargers Market
- Innovative Charger Designs Emerge for Motorcycles and Cars
- Wireless Chargers: The Latest Buzzword
- Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption
- Long-Distance Energy Transfer: Key Focus Area for Technology Developers
- A Peek into Wireless Charging Technologies
- Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies
- Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone Applications
- Future Looks Promising for Green Battery Chargers
- Smart Chargers Steadily Gaining Ground
- CEC Mandate on Battery Chargers: Reducing Energy Wastage while Charging
- Regulatory Overview
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 211 Featured)
- Accutronics Limited
- Analytic Systems Ware Ltd.
- Anoma Corporation
- Associated Equipment Corporation
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- Exide Technologies
- Charging Technologies Inc
- FRIWO AG
- HindlePower, Inc.
- Hop Wo Enterprise Limited
- Jeckson Electric Co., Ltd.
- Kolvin Industries Ltd.
- Kussmaul Electronic Co., Inc.
- Lester Electrical of Nebraska, Inc.
- Minwa Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Motor Appliance Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation of North America
- Phihong USA Corporation
- Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd.
- Saft S.A.
- Salcomp Plc
- Schumacher Electric Corporation
- Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.
- Uniross Batteries S.A.S
- Yuasa Battery, Inc.
