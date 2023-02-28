Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market Size & Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectral Instruments, PerkinElmer, Olympus, Nikon Instruments, Molecular Devices LLC, Logos Biosystems, Biotek Instruments, and GE Healthcare, among others, are some of the key players in the automated cell imaging system market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market is projected to grow from USD 115.2 billion in 2023 to USD 214.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The major driver in the automated cell imaging systems market is its use in making drugs and medical therapies for several life-threatening diseases such as cancer. An automated cell imaging system gives deep analysis for better diagnosis. These diagnostic tests are important in combating the rising cases of cancer.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the methodology outlook, the time-lapse type segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the live-cell vivo imaging segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Methodology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Time Lapse
  • Colocalization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Live Cell Vivo Imaging
  • Screening

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

