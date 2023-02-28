Syneos Health Unveils New Decentralized Clinical Trial Site Network to Drive DCT Adoption

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq: SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the launch of a Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Site Network to drive appropriate DCT adoption and enable high quality delivery of DCTs and digital health technology solutions. The introduction of the Syneos Health DCT Site Network complements the Company’s existing Site Advocacy Group, continuing the momentum for decentralized solutions to bring clinical trials closer to the patient.



The novel DCT Site Network was created by leveraging Syneos Health’s global connections of Catalyst Sites, Networks and experienced Principal Investigators. First launching in the US and Canada, the DCT Site Network will cover various therapeutic areas such as Internal and General Medicine, Family Practice, Neurology, Endocrinology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Cardiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ophthalmology, and Respiratory. Over time, Syneos Health will expand the network to include numerous sites across Europe and APAC.

“Obtaining site buy-in for delivering decentralized solutions is often the biggest hurdle to driving DCT adoption. Through our DCT Site Network, we have been able to tackle this challenge and work with crucial site partners to make significant headway in this emerging and essential arena,” said Noolie Gregory, VP, DCT Operations, Syneos Health. “The DCT Site Network will allow for faster triage of sites to be considered for DCT studies, creating efficiencies in site adoption, training, and allowing for more successful implementation across the board. We’re excited to harness the power of this network and realize meaningful momentum for our customers and industry partners as the demand for DCTs and digital health technology solutions continues to increase.”

Decentralized Solutions from Syneos Health combine deep insights, agile technologies, innovative trial design experience and operational excellence to transform clinical development. The Company’s unique DCT capabilities integrate the “voice of the site and patient” into clinical trials to address significant challenges in certain therapy areas, maximizing behavioral understanding to improve patient participation. As DCTs allow for the collection of more real-time data and real-world insights, these efforts also critically support and influence successful commercialization strategies.

The launch of the Syneos Health DCT Site Network continues the Company’s investment in advancing differentiating technology and data solutions.

To learn more about Decentralized Solutions from Syneos Health, visit https://www.syneoshealth.com/solutions/clinical-development/decentralized-solutions.

