TILT Holdings Enters into Licensing Agreement to Bring Thredz™, A New Stackable 510 Cartridge, to Market Through Subsidiary Jupiter Research

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc . (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, and retail, announced today an exclusive licensing agreement of a patented stackable cartridge technology. Jupiter Research , LLC (“Jupiter”) will distribute the technology as Thredz™ and is expected to launch in the second quarter of this year.



Thredz is a unique adaptation of a 510 cartridge, enabling consumers to connect two cartridges in series to create a custom blend of oils drawn from the cartridges simultaneously. The stackable design of Thredz will allow for brands to diversify the vaporization experience while giving consumers the ability to personalize oil combinations. Thredz cartridges will integrate with existing 510 cartridges and power supplies.

“Thredz represents the latest installment in TILT’s on-going commitment to bring new innovations to market through our R&D labs and partner collaboration,” said Cristina De Tomasi, TILT’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. “We continue to set ourselves apart by providing clients with leading technology that create consumer-centric experiences. Recognizing that industry leadership, inventor and patent holder Alex Pasternack sought out Jupiter as his partner to bring his concept to market.”

Added De Tomasi, “Our hardware subsidiary, Jupiter Research, allows TILT to reach well beyond those states where we maintain cannabis operations in a way that few other operators can. Through partnerships such as this, we are proud to bring a more diverse product portfolio to market for our customers across North America and overseas.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

