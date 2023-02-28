DHA Algae Oil Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of USD 341.57 Million by Growing at a CAGR of 11.62% During 2022-2028; Growing Usage of this Oil in Food and Beverages Industries to Elevate Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America region remains prominent in the DHA algae oil market . The market is anticipated to grow as a result of young parents' increasing knowledge of and willingness to spend more on premium items for their children. Growing consumer awareness and its greater use in infant formula is what fueling the market's expansion. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for healthy tissue function, are abundant in DHA algal oil. Moreover, it is utilized as a forte oil due to its low saturated fat content. Many health advantages of algae oil include decreasing cholesterol and enhancing vision and memory and hence the increasing prevalence of heart diseases and neurological diseases to boost the market growth.

SkyQuest’s latest research statistics show that in the United States, heart disease claims the lives of about 697,001 people annually or 1 in every 4 fatalities. The most prevalent form of heart disease, coronary heart disease (CHD), claims the lives of over 382,821 people each year. Almost 805,001 People experience a heart attack each year. Additionally, in 2019 there were more than 533,170 deaths in the region, with 320,042 deaths in women and 213,128 deaths in men due to neurological diseases.

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic are components in algae oil. Most Omega-9 fatty acids are additional essential fatty acids found in algae oil. These fatty acids have significant health benefits. Algal oil is used by people to treat autism, coronary diseases, anxiety, and many other conditions as well as to improve physical and mental performance.

Infant Formula Segment to Gain Largest Market Share Owing to Its Increasing Immense Benefits

The market's largest share is predicted to belong to the infant formula segment of the DHA algae oil market. Due to its numerous advantages, DHA is one of the two important nutrients found in almost all commercially viable infant formula, which has a substantial impact on how much DHA is consumed. The market for DHA algal oil is rising as a result of the growing demand for algae omega-3 formulations based on DHA for infants. Moreover, the increasing spending on infant care items including baby food products is predicted to drive segment growth. SkyQuest noted, in the USA a parent spends around USD 12,500 ~ USD 14,500 on child care and 80% of this chunk goes towards baby food and hospital care.

The DHA algae oil market in the North America region is predicted to gain the maximum market share during the forecast period. Growth in the regional market is expected to be fueled by a considerable rise in the proportion of working women, a lack of knowledge about the advantages of nursing, and a rising belief that infant formula and breast milk offer comparable health benefits. The market for DHA algae oil is anticipated to grow as a result of young parents' increasing knowledge of and willingness to spend more on premium items for their children.

Food and Beverage Segment to Gain Notable Market Share Thanks to the Growing Adoption of Nutritional Diet

The food and beverage segment of the global DHA algae oil market is predicted to gain a notable market share during the forecast period. Algal oil is used as a culinary additive since it is thought of being a superfood. It contains a lot of Omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). In addition, fish and seafood production uses algae oil as a feed element. Further, an increase in consumer knowledge regarding the value of having a strong immune system to fight COVID-19 like diseases has escalated the demand for protein-rich foods such as protein bars, carrot sticks, and other healthy snacking options which are anticipated to boost the growth of food and beverages industries. Revenue from the DHA algae oil market is anticipated to increase due to the growth of health products during and after the pandemic, as well as the growing shift from meat to plant-based products owing to rising concerns about viral transmission through animal products.

Moreover, the DHA algae oil market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to gain a substantial market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of including omega-3-rich foods in their diet and the rising spending of people on healthy superfoods. Additionally, the increasing trend of “eat clean, eat healthy” propels the market growth over the ensuing years as more and more people spend on customized nutritional diets which often include food products containing DHA algae oil.

A thorough study on the DHA algae oil market has just been released by acclaimed research company SkyQuest. For market participants including healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, the study provides a thorough resource. The paper gives a broad review of these players' business strategies, including their partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. It also emphasizes on their product offerings and sales volumes, giving readers a thorough picture of the market's competitive environment.

Key Developments in the DHA Algae Oil Market

KD Pharma Group unveiled Alga3, a line of vegan and sustainable omega-3 products, in September 2021. With KD Nutra's slashing technology and flexible manufacturing methods, omega-3 concentrates can be manufactured in a variety of ways. Thus, businesses can alter the EPA and DHA ratio to suit the needs of each individual consumer and for any kd-pur fish.

Polaris introduced Omegavie DHA 800 algal oil made from microalgae in July 2021. The component offers a sustainable, plant-based source of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). It uses Polaris' patented Qualitysilver technology and is manufactured in France to safeguard and stabilize microalgae.

Recently, Norwegian Biotech launched an organic omega-3-rich product that is claimed to be highly rich in cetoleic acid. Moreover, it has been developed by using a sustainable source of pelagic Atlantic herring.

