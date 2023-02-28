Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Strategic Markets Report 2023: Controlled Release Technology is the Buzz Word - Manufacturers Focus on Improved Nasal Delivery Platforms

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $92.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$55.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Liquid Delivery Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$38 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powder Delivery Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|459
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$55.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$92.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Promising Intranasal Vaccines to Nip COVID-19 Virus at Point of Entry
- Rapid Progress despite Roadblocks
- Nasal Sprays for Protection against COVID-19 Infection
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Intranasal Drug Delivery: A Prelude
- Leading Indications and APIs Amenable to Nasal Drug Delivery
- Regional Market Analysis
- Why Nasal Application is Garnering Notable Attention for Drug Delivery
- Limitations of Intranasal Drug Delivery
- Overview of the Traditional Drug Administration Routes, Molecular Weight Capabilities, and Dosage Range
- Drug Delivery Pathways Related to the Nasal Cavity
- Systemic delivery and Local Delivery Routes
- Differences between Systemic Delivery and Local Effects
- Challenges Involved In Formulating Nasal Drugs
- Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier
- Nose-to-Brain Drug Delivery: An Evolving Area of Interest
- Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs
- Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery
- Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types
- Type of Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents and Area of Application
- Select FDA-Approved Nasal Products Compound (Trade Name) Indication Dosage Form Year
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Prevalence of COPD Drives Opportunities
- Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by Age Group
- Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vie to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients
- Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis for Select Countries
- The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis
- The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment
- Intranasal Corticosteroids : A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease
- Select Intranasal Corticosteroid Brands for Adult and Pediatric Usage
- Manufacturers Focus on Improved Nasal Delivery Platforms
- Controlled Release Technology is the Buzz Word
- Research on Nanocarrier-Based Intranasal Drug Delivery Systems Picks Up Pace
- Potential Role in Treatment and Management of Coronavirus Infection
- Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight
- Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era
- Top Nasal Inhalers, Sprays, and Drops Brands in the US (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications
- Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery
- Intranasal Therapeutics Delivery: A High Potential Method for Treating CNS Diseases
- Researchers Develop Nasal Spray Treatment for Parkinson's Disease
- Future Opportunities in CNS Space
- Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: A Primary Strategy for Treatment of CNS Disorders
- Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: Limitations
- Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries
- Intranasal Delivery of Peptide-Based Pharmaceuticals
- Select Protein, Peptide & Non-Peptide Drugs Available as Nasal Spray Solutions in the Marketplace
- Select List of Nasal Biologics Available in the Market
- Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery
- Rise in Interest in Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations
- Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies
- Appendix: List of Select Intranasal Drugs in Phase III Clinical Trials
- List of Select Intranasal Drugs for Pain Management in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Select Intranasal Drugs for Cancer in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Select Intranasal Drugs for Diabetes in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Select Intranasal Drugs for Nasal Polyps in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Select Intranasal Drugs for Depression in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Select Intranasal Drugs for Chronic Sinusitis in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Select Intranasal Drugs for Migraine in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Intranasal Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Select Intranasal Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Select Intranasal Drugs for Covid-19 in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Select Intranasal Drugs for Covid-19 in Phase III Clinical Trials
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 77 Featured)
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Nemera
- Novartis AG
- OptiNose US Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6oit7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment