Global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market is projected to grow from USD 33.12 Billion in 2023 to USD 50.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR value of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The major drivers in the global automotive airbags and seatbelts market are the rising awareness of safety regulations, increasing road accidents, and technological advancements in the airbags and seatbelts sector. Seatbelts and airbags are interlinked and offer protection in an accident. Airbags act as a conjunction and seatbelts help in reducing injuries. It helps in holding your body inside the car when a collision happens and prevents severe impact.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the vehicle type outlook, the passenger cars segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the airbags type outlook, the frontal airbags segment holds the largest share of the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, Toyota, Sanko Gosei, Hyundai Mobis, Robert Bosch, Toyoda Gosei, Morton Automotive, and Denso, among others, are some of the key players in the automotive airbags and seatbelts market
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles- LCV
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles-HCV
Airbags Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Frontal Airbags
- Knee Airbags
- Side Airbags
Seat Belt Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- 2-Point
- 3-Point
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
