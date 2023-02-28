Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023: Inorganic Growth Strategies Continue to Bolster Sector Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Product Type, By Grade, By Application, By Manufacturing Type, By Development Phase, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Circular double-stranded DNA present in the cytoplasm of a bacteria that replicate independently from the bacterial chromosome is called a plasmid DNA. Plasmids are small extra chromosomal DNA molecules within cells that are physically separated from the chromosomal DNA and capable of independent replication. They are most commonly found as small circular double-stranded DNA molecules in bacteria. However, plasmids can be present in archaea and eukaryotes.
Market Dynamics:
Demand for innovation in existing manufacturing technologies, in order to meet the requirement of appropriate products and its volume is expected to provide immense growth opportunities for key players in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Evolugate, LLC, a Gainesville-based biotech company, has demonstrated that its proprietary technology can be used to improve the throughput of plasmid DNA manufacturing.
The increasing inorganic strategies such as acquisition by key players in the market to expand product portfolios is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, In January 2022, Aldevron announced the acquisition of Nature Technology Corporation (NTC), a developer of innovative and proprietary plasmid constructs and manufacturing solutions that are used in the field of cell and gene therapy. NTC's nucleic acid-based technologies include Nanoplasmid, a proprietary vector construct that improves the safety and performance of plasmids and biologics.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services (Charles River Laboratories), VGXI, Inc., Aldevron (Danaher), Kaneka Corporation, Nature Technology, PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, LakePharma, Inc., MeiraGTx Limited, Eurofins Genomics, Vigene Biosciences, Luminous BioSciences (LBS), LLC, GenScript, GENEWIZ, Creative Biogene, Akron Biotech, Biomay, JAFRAL Ltd., WuXi Biologics, GeneImmune Biotechnology Corp., Lonza, Greenpak Biotech Ltd., Luina Bio (AcuraBio), Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, Synbio Technologies, Genopis Inc., Altogen Biosystems, Puresyn, Inc., Cepham Life Sciences, Catalent, Inc., Biomiga, Waisman Biomanufacturing
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Product Type:
- Viral Vectors
- Retroviral
- Adenoviral
- Lentiviral
- Adeno Associates
- Others
- Plasmid DNA
- mRNA
- Others
- Non-viral
- Lipid/Polymer
- Electroporation
- Nanoparticles
- Others
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Grade:
- GMP Grade
- R&D Grade
- Clinical Grade
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Application:
- DNA Vaccines
- Gene Therapy
- Immunotherapy
- RNA Vaccines
- Others
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Manufacturing Type:
- Outsourcing
- In-house Manufacturing
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Development Phase:
- Pre-Clinical Therapeutics
- Clinical Therapeutics
- Marketed Therapeutics
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Middle East
- GCC
- Isreal
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|266
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$735.67 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3733.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
