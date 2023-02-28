At 8.2% CAGR, Global Brain Health Supplements Market Size/Share Calculated to Make USD 14.75 Billion By 2030: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Brain Health Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, Vitamins & Minerals); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global brain health supplements market size & share was valued at USD 7.59 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.75 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

What are Brain Health Supplements? How Big is Brain Health Supplements Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Many people take dietary supplements to help with brain function and health. However, scientific research does not always support the claims that supplement manufacturers make, and a person may wish to check with the doctor whether a certain product is safe to use. The rapidly rising demand for the brain health supplements market can be attributed to the fact that the right vitamins can improve cognitive function, protect the brain, help ward off memory loss, improve blood pressure, and reduce the risk of stroke or heart disease.

Consumers have dramatically shifted towards proactively tracking health and well-being and have dedicated themselves to improving brain health and overall longevity to improve attention and focus, leading to higher acceptance of these supplements. Proactive young consumers are seeking out cognitive health products now, including brain supplements and natural products.

Request Sample Copy of Brain Health Supplements Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key data covered in the market report

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a market analysis that is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the region assists in understanding the regional market and facilitates strategic business planning, and determines prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and the growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Accelerated Intelligence Inc

AlternaScript LLC

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll LLC)

HVMN Inc

Intelligent Labs

KeyView Labs Inc

Liquid Health Inc

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd

NOW Foods

Onnit Labs LLC

Peak Nootropics

Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd

Quincy Bioscience LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market/request-for-sample

Key factors driving market growth

Growing cases of Major Depressive Disorder among adults push the market

The brain health supplements market size is expanding as in the US; there has been a growing prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder among adults, driving the demand for these supplements. As per a report published by the National Institute of Mental Health in 2019, 9.6% of females and 6.0% of males suffered from MDD. As per the data published by the US National Library of Medicine in April 2020, approximately 75% of the US adult population consumes dietary supplements that contain vitamins, minerals, and herbal ingredients to improve brain health, energy, and performance.

Brain health supplements market sales are soaring as manufacturers have been focussing on the production of various supplements that are targeted specifically at athletes who emphasize performance enhancement and maintaining mental composure. For instance, in January 2019, EXOS, a human performance company, named Onnit Labs Inc. as its official performance nutrition partner. This partnership aimed to bring both companies together to focus on helping the athletes better by providing appropriate nutrition products.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent trends influencing the market

Increase in R&D activities in herbal constituents to drive the market

The market's growth is driven by increased R&D activities in herbal constituents. Herbal drugs are being evaluated for their medicinal benefits and possible pharmaceutical applications.

The increase in the prevalence of brain diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, and brain cancer is expected to contribute to the market's growth. For instance, in the data published by World Health Organization in September 2021, it was reported that roughly 55 million people were diagnosed with dementia worldwide, and there are nearly 10 million cases every year.

Segmentation assessment

The natural molecules segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on product, the natural molecules segment accounted for the largest market share. Brain health supplements market demand is on the rise as there is a growing adoption of brain supplements with natural and organic components compared to synthetic supplements that are synthetically made. Further, market manufacturers are concentrating on including organic content in their products, pushing market growth.

The memory enhancement segment dominated the market

Based on application, the memory enhancement segment accounted for the largest market share. Brain health supplements market trends include the younger generation being more engaged in activities such as adventure sports, social gatherings, and part-time jobs besides their normal profession globally. Therefore, the dynamic lifestyles of people are anticipated to boost the market demand for brain health supplements.

Brain Health Supplements Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 14.75 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 7.59 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.2% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Accelerated Intelligence Inc, AlternaScript LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll, LLC), HVMN Inc, Intelligent Labs, KeyView Labs, Inc, Liquid Health, Inc, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd, NOW Foods, Onnit Labs, LLC, Peak Nootropics, Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd, Quincy Bioscience, LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Segments Covered By Technology, By Device, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Growing issues related to mental health to propel the North American market

North America held the largest brain health supplements market share due to growing issues related to mental health among people, increasing the demand for these products. In April 2020, according to the US National Library of Medicine, roughly 75% of US adults consumed nutritional supplements that include vitamins, minerals, and herbal ingredients which help improve the brain's health, stimulate energy, and perform.

Browse the Detail Report “Brain Health Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, Vitamins & Minerals); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the brain health supplements market report based on product, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Natural Molecules

Herbal Extract

Vitamins and Minerals

By Application Outlook

Memory Enhancement

Attention & Focus

Depression & Mood

Sleep and Recovery

Anti-aging & Longevity

Stress & Anxiety

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Brugada Syndrome Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/brugada-syndrome-market

Dravet Syndrome Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dravet-syndrome-market

Ketone Supplements Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ketone-supplements-market

Bioprocess Validation Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioprocess-validation-market

Angiogenesis Inhibitors & Stimulators Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/angiogenesis-inhibitors-and-stimulators-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com