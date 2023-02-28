At 8.2% CAGR, Global Brain Health Supplements Market Size/Share Calculated to Make USD 14.75 Billion By 2030: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Brain Health Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, Vitamins & Minerals); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.
According to the research report, the global brain health supplements market size & share was valued at USD 7.59 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.75 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
What are Brain Health Supplements? How Big is Brain Health Supplements Market Size & Share?
- Report Overview
Many people take dietary supplements to help with brain function and health. However, scientific research does not always support the claims that supplement manufacturers make, and a person may wish to check with the doctor whether a certain product is safe to use. The rapidly rising demand for the brain health supplements market can be attributed to the fact that the right vitamins can improve cognitive function, protect the brain, help ward off memory loss, improve blood pressure, and reduce the risk of stroke or heart disease.
Consumers have dramatically shifted towards proactively tracking health and well-being and have dedicated themselves to improving brain health and overall longevity to improve attention and focus, leading to higher acceptance of these supplements. Proactive young consumers are seeking out cognitive health products now, including brain supplements and natural products.
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
- Accelerated Intelligence Inc
- AlternaScript LLC
- Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll LLC)
- HVMN Inc
- Intelligent Labs
- KeyView Labs Inc
- Liquid Health Inc
- Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd
- NOW Foods
- Onnit Labs LLC
- Peak Nootropics
- Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd
- Quincy Bioscience LLC
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Key factors driving market growth
- Growing cases of Major Depressive Disorder among adults push the market
The brain health supplements market size is expanding as in the US; there has been a growing prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder among adults, driving the demand for these supplements. As per a report published by the National Institute of Mental Health in 2019, 9.6% of females and 6.0% of males suffered from MDD. As per the data published by the US National Library of Medicine in April 2020, approximately 75% of the US adult population consumes dietary supplements that contain vitamins, minerals, and herbal ingredients to improve brain health, energy, and performance.
Brain health supplements market sales are soaring as manufacturers have been focussing on the production of various supplements that are targeted specifically at athletes who emphasize performance enhancement and maintaining mental composure. For instance, in January 2019, EXOS, a human performance company, named Onnit Labs Inc. as its official performance nutrition partner. This partnership aimed to bring both companies together to focus on helping the athletes better by providing appropriate nutrition products.
Recent trends influencing the market
Increase in R&D activities in herbal constituents to drive the market
- The market's growth is driven by increased R&D activities in herbal constituents. Herbal drugs are being evaluated for their medicinal benefits and possible pharmaceutical applications.
- The increase in the prevalence of brain diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, and brain cancer is expected to contribute to the market's growth. For instance, in the data published by World Health Organization in September 2021, it was reported that roughly 55 million people were diagnosed with dementia worldwide, and there are nearly 10 million cases every year.
Segmentation assessment
- The natural molecules segment accounted for the largest market share
Based on product, the natural molecules segment accounted for the largest market share. Brain health supplements market demand is on the rise as there is a growing adoption of brain supplements with natural and organic components compared to synthetic supplements that are synthetically made. Further, market manufacturers are concentrating on including organic content in their products, pushing market growth.
- The memory enhancement segment dominated the market
Based on application, the memory enhancement segment accounted for the largest market share. Brain health supplements market trends include the younger generation being more engaged in activities such as adventure sports, social gatherings, and part-time jobs besides their normal profession globally. Therefore, the dynamic lifestyles of people are anticipated to boost the market demand for brain health supplements.
Brain Health Supplements Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|USD 14.75 Billion
|Market size value in 2021
|USD 7.59 Billion
|Expected CAGR Growth
|8.2% from 2022 - 2030
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022 - 2030
|Top Market Players
|Accelerated Intelligence Inc, AlternaScript LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll, LLC), HVMN Inc, Intelligent Labs, KeyView Labs, Inc, Liquid Health, Inc, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd, NOW Foods, Onnit Labs, LLC, Peak Nootropics, Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd, Quincy Bioscience, LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
|Segments Covered
|By Technology, By Device, By Application, By Region
|Customization Options
|Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Geographic Overview
- Growing issues related to mental health to propel the North American market
North America held the largest brain health supplements market share due to growing issues related to mental health among people, increasing the demand for these products. In April 2020, according to the US National Library of Medicine, roughly 75% of US adults consumed nutritional supplements that include vitamins, minerals, and herbal ingredients which help improve the brain's health, stimulate energy, and perform.
Browse the Detail Report “Brain Health Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, Vitamins & Minerals); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Polaris Market Research has segmented the brain health supplements market report based on product, application, and region:
By Product Outlook
- Natural Molecules
- Herbal Extract
- Vitamins and Minerals
By Application Outlook
- Memory Enhancement
- Attention & Focus
- Depression & Mood
- Sleep and Recovery
- Anti-aging & Longevity
- Stress & Anxiety
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
