QuestionPro Acquires Pundit Consultantz, Appoints New President

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in survey and research, data and insights services, today announced it has acquired Pundit Consultantz , a healthcare innovation and go-to-market commercialization consultancy. Pundit’s founder and CEO, Arti Bedi Pullins , becomes President and Chief Healthcare Officer at QuestionPro.



In her new role as President, Pullins will lead all revenue generation for QuestionPro in the Americas. As the leading technology and services provider of end-to-end experience management services, including online surveys and full services platforms for Customer Experience, Research, Data & Insights, and Employee Experience, Pullins will be spearheading the expansion of QuestionPro’s healthcare and life sciences business. This transaction builds on QuestionPro’s 2020 acquisition of CareExperience as well as hundreds of its own existing healthcare industry customers, including American Cancer Society, Sanofi, GoHealth, Merck and Elsevier.

“We have a once in a generation opportunity to arm clinicians, providers, payors, patients and researchers within all of healthcare and life sciences to transform the way they collect, analyze and deliver based on personalized-data. Together they can deliver better care to patients,” said Pullins. “By collecting actionable patient and consumer data at an instant, and then having a technology platform like QuestionPro to build structured solutions to address them, our customers can deliver better health outcomes. I just can’t wait to get started!”

Pundit Consultantz will now operate as Pundit Consultantz, a QuestionPro Company, where all existing clients will benefit from QuestionPro’s award-winning, integrated research, insights and experience technology platform to further help them transform, grow and succeed with data.

“Arti is a respected entrepreneur, healthcare and tech leader who has built an incredibly successful business by helping clients succeed through customer- and patient-centric innovations,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, co-founder and CEO of QuestionPro. “There’s no better person to dramatically drive increased revenue and business development as well as transform our healthcare business by combining our teams and platform with her proven process.”

Pullins is a strategic, data-driven entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in leading business strategy, product innovation, and end-to-end divisional deployment for Healthcare, HealthTech, Health & Wellness and Tech companies. She has architected and led over a dozen technology companies towards both double and triple digit growth by applying market, customer and product research to understand how consumers impact brand engagement and adoption.

Pullins has held senior leadership roles with SessionM, Glassdoor and CareerBuilder.com and serves on multiple boards She earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Bachelor’s degree in sociology and communications from Michigan State University.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and India, our customers have 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

About Pundit Consultantz

Pundit Consultantz is a healthcare innovation and go-to-market commercialization consultancy. At the forefront of human-health thinking, we combine consumer and patient-centered design, product strategy development, and business consulting to help organizations embrace emerging technology while addressing their most complex business challenges. More information is available at https://www.punditconsultantz.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea95ff92-0961-4e92-8faa-fe3c2c262ba4