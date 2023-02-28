French English

Nanterre (France), February 28th, 2023

Availability of Universal Registration Document

The 2022 Universal Registration Document of Faurecia S.E. was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on February 28th, 2023.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the annual financial report;

the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;

the management report including extra-financial performance declaration;

the description of the share buyback program;

the reports from the statutory auditors.





The 2022 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website (https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-documents-half-year-results) as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website (www.amf-france.org).









Contacts

Press

Christophe MALBRANQUE

Media Relations Director

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com













Analysts/Investors

Marc MAILLET

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70

marc.maillet@forvia.com





