PARK PLACE TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES INAUGURAL CHANNEL PARTNER AWARDS

CLEVELAND, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, is announcing the launch of its inaugural Channel Partner Awards. These awards recognize the collaboration of Park Place’s channel partners in solving client pain points through the adoption of IT infrastructure management and optimization services.

The award categories, which will be open to all of Park Place Technologies’ partners globally, include Partner of the Year, Rising Star Partner of the Year, Collaborative Partner of the Year, Partner Initiative of the Year, and Partner Deal of the Year.

General eligibility criteria for the awards require partners to be a Park Place partner as of January 1, 2023, with honorees being announced in February 2024. The awards are to be determined by an internal committee of Park Place leaders, based on defined standards of sales and collaboration.

“Our partner community has long played a role in the ongoing success and evolution of Park Place Technologies,” said Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies President and CEO. “The introduction of our partner awards looks to recognize the importance of the role that our partners play within our partner ecosystem and ultimately, in our clients’ experience.”

The Channel Partner Awards present an opportunity for Park Place Technologies to formally recognize the organizations who have partnered with them to enable and contribute to Park Place’s success, while solving critical customer pain points.

Partner Channel Awards for the 2023 calendar year, along with eligibility criteria, include:

Partner of the Year

This award will go to the partner that has delivered opportunities to Park Place Technologies that have transacted the largest total revenue amount (annual) to Park Place; between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. Title winners by region include:

North American Partner of the Year

Asian-Pacific Partner of the Year

European, Middle Eastern, and African Public Sector Partner of the Year

European, Middle Eastern, and African Commercial Partner of the Year

Latin American Partners of the Year: North of Latin America Region Partner of the Year Southern Cone Region Partner of the Year Andean Region Partner of the Year Brazil Partner of the Year



Rising Star Partner of the Year

This award will go to the partner that has demonstrated their partner potential in delivering live opportunities, has actively collaborated in partnership with Park Place and has demonstrated YoY growth from the previous 12 months, between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. This award is only open to partners onboarded in 2022. Title winners by region include:

North American Rising Star Partner of the Year

Asian-Pacific Rising Star Partner of the Year

European, Middle Eastern, and African Rising Star Partner of the Year

Latin American Rising Star Partners of the Year: North of Latin America Region Rising Star Partner of the Year Southern Cone Region Rising Star Partner of the Year Andean Region Rising Star Partner of the Year Brazil Rising Star Partner of the Year



Collaborative Partner of the Year

This award will go to the partner that has demonstrated true collaboration, working with Park Place Technologies to solve customer pain points, devise solutions, being advocates for Park Place’s range of IT infrastructure management services, and has advanced the co-operations between our sales and technical teams across our entire portfolio. Title winners by region include:

North American Collaborative Partner of the Year

Asian-Pacific Collaborative Partner of the Year

European, Middle Eastern, and African Collaborative Partner of the Year

Latin American Collaborative Partners of the Year: North of Latin America Region Collaborative Partner of the Year Southern Cone Region Collaborative Partner of the Year Andean Region Collaborative Partner of the Year Brazil Collaborative Partner of the Year



Partner Initiative of the Year

This award will go to the partner that has collaborated with Park Place Technologies to deliver a stand-out initiative. This will either align their partner sales teams with Park Place, or actively promote Park Place’s portfolio of services to their end-user customers, resulting in demonstratable alignment with Park Place and our portfolio of services. Key criteria include total number of aligned reps and opportunities per rep worked in conjunction with Park Place sellers. Title winners by region include:

North American Partner Initiative of the Year

Asian-Pacific Partner Initiative of the Year

European, Middle Eastern, and African Partner Initiative of the Year

Latin American Partner Initiative of the Year

Partner Deal of the Year

This award will go to the partner that has delivered the single largest transaction to Park Place Technologies between 1st January 2023 – 31st December 2023. Title winners by region include:

North American Partner Deal of the Year

Asian-Pacific Partner Deal of the Year

European, Middle Eastern, and African Partner Deal of the Year

Latin American Partner Deal of the Year

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. Powered by the world’s largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, we help more than 21,000 clients optimize data center budgets, productivity, performance, and sustainability so they can think bigger – and act faster.

From procurement to decommission, our comprehensive portfolio of services and products helps IT teams optimize IT lifecycle management. This frees time and spend so they can focus on transforming their businesses for the future.

Park Place’s industry-leading and award-winning services portfolio includes Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software ™ and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.