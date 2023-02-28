Coop Pank extends authorities of Martin Ilves as Member of the Management Board of Coop Liising AS

English Estonian

Today, on February 28th 2023, the Supervisory Board of Coop Liising AS, decided to extend the term of office of Mr. Martin Ilves, Member of the Management Board of Coop Liising AS a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, for a next 3-year term effective as of the end of his previous term.



Martin Ilves has been a Member of the Management Board of Coop Liising since 2017 and the Head of Leasing Business Line. He received a Bachelor´s degree in International Business Administration from the Concordia International University Estonia in 2001. Previously he has been working in AS DnB Nord Liising (2007 – 2014), mainly as the Head of Risk, and in 2016

he was the CEO of OÜ Citadele Leasing & Factoring.

Martin Ilves owns 19 182 shares of Coop Pank AS and in addition in the period 2020-2022 he has been issued options to acquire a total of 72 154 shares of Coop Pank AS.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 149 800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.