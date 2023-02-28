Catalyst Biosciences Provides Corporate Update

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) (“Catalyst” or “the Company”) today provided two corporate updates.



In connection with the Company’s previously announced asset purchase agreement with GNI Group Ltd (“GNI Group”) and GNI Hong Kong Limited (together “GNI”) to purchase all of the assets and intellectual property rights primarily related to GNI’s proprietary hydronidone compound outside of China (collectively, the “F351 Assets”), and the definitive agreement with GNI and other minority stockholders to purchase their controlling interest in Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company (the “GNI Transactions”), GNI Group reported its Consolidated Financial Results for its Fiscal Year 2022 on February 15, 2023 showing continued revenue and profit growth from pirfenidone sales in China for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which includes revenue of approximately $102 million and net profit of approximately $23 million. A copy of GNI Group’s financial results is available on the GNI Group investor relations website: https://www.gnipharma.com/english/ir/.

On February 27, 2023, the Company signed an asset purchase agreement with GC Biopharma (GCBP) pursuant to which GCBP acquired the Company’s legacy rare bleeding disorders programs including marzeptacog alpha activated (MarzAA), dalcinonacog alpha (DalcA) and CB-2679d-GT for a total of $6 million, $1 million payable on signing and $5 million payable on February 28, 2025, subject to satisfaction of post-closing indemnification obligations. Once received, the net proceeds from the transaction will be distributed to holders of the contingent value right issued to Catalyst stockholders of record on January 5, 2023.

Catalyst is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its recently acquired small molecule F351 (hydronidone) for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including hepatitis B associated fibrosis and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The Company previously focused on protease engineering-based drug discovery and development to address unmet medical needs in disorders of the complement or coagulation systems and has been monetizing these assets to distribute cash to its stockholders. Additional information may be found on the Investor page of the Company’s website at: https://ir.catalystbiosciences.com/.

