The Oncology Institute to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that senior management will participate at the following investor conferences:

Cowen 43 rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: March 7th, 2023

Presentation: 2:50pm Eastern Time

TOI Participant: Daniel Virnich, M.D., MBA, President

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: March 13th, 2023

Presentation: 10:00am Eastern Time

TOI Participant: Brad Hively, Chief Executive Officer

Location: Virtual

Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit

Date: March 13th, 2023

Presentation: 1:15pm Eastern Time

TOI Participant: Brad Hively, Chief Executive Officer

Location: Miami, Florida

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

