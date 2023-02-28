At a CAGR of 6.9%, Aircraft Gearbox Market to Cross US $3.6 billion by 2026 Globally

Chicago, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Aircraft Gearbox Market by Application (Engine, Airframe), Type (Reduction, Accessory, Actuation, Tail Rotor, APU), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Civil, Military), Component (Gears, Housing, Bearing), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the aircraft gearbox market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.6 billion in 2021 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value during the forecasted period.

It is witnessing significant growth due to increasing new technologies and demand of going aircraft. The North American region will dominate the market due to the growing air traffic and replacing the existing airfleet with the new ones. Companies wanting to grow in this market must able to track the various trends with respect to the threats and technologies needed to tackle these, and also provide complete solutions, which include the services and equipment for aircraft gearbox systems. Aircraft gearboxes have their applications in civil and military aircraft platforms.

Key Market Players

Liebherr (Switzerland),

Safran (France),

Rexnord Aerospace (US),

Triumph Group (US),

The Timken Company (US), and

United Technologies Corporation (US).

Aircraft Gearbox Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 2.6 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2026 USD 3.6 Billion Growth Rate 6.9% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Market size available for years 2017–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments covered By End user, By Platform, By Type, By Application, By Component Geographies covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Companies covered Liebherr (Switzerland), Safran (France), Rexnord Aerospace (US), Triumph Group (US), The Timken Company (US), United Technologies Corporation (US).and others. Total 16 Market Players

Opportunities: Increased investments in geared turbofan engines

Pratt & Whitney invested USD 10 billion over 20 years to perfect geared turbofan (GTF) technology for its PurePower engine. The primary differences between a regular and a geared turbofan are the fan blade diameter, reduced number of parts, and the addition of a planetary gearbox. This combination has resulted in developing an engine with significantly lower fuel consumption, emission, and noise. A geared turbofan reduces NOx emissions and micro-particulate pollution by reducing the fuel consumption of turbofans by 30%, cutting emissions being released into the atmosphere. Pratt PurePower has resulted in a 16% gain in fuel efficiency, a 50% reduction in carbon emission, and a 75% decrease in noise.

Challenges: Spalling, Frosting, and manufacturing defects

The prime purpose of a gearbox is to reliably transmit torque and rotary motion between a prime mover and a driven piece of equipment at an acceptable level of noise, vibration, and temperature. Gear failure may be caused due to excessive wear or a more high-level breakage. The major defects that occur in aircraft gearboxes are due to frosting, spalling, and manufacturing defects. Spalling leads to pits that are shallow and large in diameter. It often occurs in a medium-hard material, as well as in highly loaded, fully hardened material. Excessively high-contact stresses cause spalling; pits break away rapidly and form large irregular voids. Contact stress which causes the formation of pits on the gear surface can be reduced below the endurance limit of the material.

The frosting is another common challenge that aircraft gearboxes face; the wear pattern appears frosted. The surface appears to be a field of very fine micro-pits less than 0.0001 in depth. Excessive heat in the gear mesh causes this condition, leading to lubrication breakdown. Gear failure in the aircraft gearbox is categorized as a CAT 1 problem, which could lead to a major catastrophe and hence, needs immediate attention.

Safran is a major player in the aircraft gearbox market that designs, develops, and markets aircraft and engines for the military and security industries. Optronic, avionic, propulsion systems, emergency arresting systems, evacuation systems, protective parachutes, oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, and actuators are among its key products. The company offers a wide range of aircraft gearboxes for various applications and has a strong customer base of aircraft manufacturers and airlines. It launches new products to increase its product portfolio in the aircraft gearbox market.

Rexnord Aerospace is a leading player in aerospace bearings, seals, electrical components, and gears for aircraft applications. The company provides aircraft gearbox components such as bearings, seals, and gears. It has two main divisions: process and motion control, which include industrial drives, gears, bearings, conveying systems, electronic controls, as well as airplane mechanical parts. It offers plumbing components for commercial, industrial, municipal, and institutional settings for water management.

Triumph Group develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems. Its business operations are divided into two segments: systems & support and aerospace structures. Its product line includes mechanical and electromechanical control systems, aircraft and engine accessories, hydraulic, structural components & assemblies, non-structural composite components, avionics, aircraft instrumentation, and auxiliary power units. It manufactures complicated assemblies based on external designs. The company provides design, development, and support for unique components, subsystems, and systems.

Recent Developments

Collins Aerospace Systems accepted a contract with Saab Automobile AB in June 2019 to supply power and control systems for the Boeing T-X trainer, including the Auxiliary Power Engine Control Unit (APECU) and the aircraft's Power Take Off (PTO) shaft.

Liebherr was awarded a contract by Boeing Commercial Airplanes in October 2018 to supply electronic components of the main gear steering system for 777X and 777 aircraft.

Safran Landing Systems signed a long-term contract with Lufthansa Technik AG for A380 landing gear services in March 2020. The collaboration aided in the delivery of optimal solutions for all parts of the superjumbo jet's landing gear.

