Ad Scientiam Launches Programs to Develop Digital Biomarkers for Chronic Neurological Diseases

PARIS, FRANCE, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Rare Disease Day, Ad Scientiam, a leader in digital biomarkers, announced the launch of two ambitious programs to develop and validate novel digital biomarkers for the self-assessment of patients suffering from generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD). The programs will leverage assets, methodologies and expertise built by Ad Scientiam over the past five years and are supported by Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease.

gMG and NMOSD are chronic severe diseases in which progression is complex and critical to monitor. The course of NMOSD is driven by episodes of severe, sequential relapses leading to the accrual of permanent disability, while gMG is characterized by a heterogeneous collection of symptoms (including fatigue and muscle group weakness) which fluctuate over time.

Currently, no objective measurement tools exist to allow gMG and NMOSD patients to track their symptoms over time. Digital biomarkers are patient-generated physiological and behavioral measures that are collected from digital devices like smartphones and processed by algorithms. If clinically validated, these measures could provide data to improve the remote monitoring of disease symptoms.

"We believe that empowering patients through real-time digital data sharing could strengthen communication between patients and healthcare professionals, and may enable more informed disease management decisions," said Dr. Guido Sabatella, Global Medical Lead in Neurology at Alexion.

"Easy-to-use digital tools have the potential to generate reliable and objective data to better understand the real impact of the disease on patients' lives and also have the potential to demonstrate the benefits of novel therapies to keep disease under control," explains Matthieu Lamy, Ad Scientiam's President.

Scoping phases have been conducted for both programs to identify clinically meaningful digital biomarkers to monitor patients living with NMOSD or gMG. Ongoing research will inform the development of a digital medical device intended to be used by patients as a self-assessment tool.

"International, multicenter, comparative studies against clinical gold standards, such as the Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis score and assessments of visual function, ambulation and dexterity in NMOSD, will be deployed to confirm the clinical relevance of selected digital biomarkers," according to Dr. Saad Zinaï, Ad Scientiam's Chief Medical Officer.

About Ad Scientiam

We strongly believe that continuously monitoring the progression of severe and disabling diseases in real life is crucial for delivering better care.

To achieve this, we create and clinically validate digital biomarkers that make visible these previously undetectable changes. These biomarkers are developed using data collected through smartphones and transformed using proprietary algorithms.

Hospital institutions such as the Paris Brain Institute (ICM) and pharmaceutical companies, including Biogen, Janssen, Roche, Pfizer, Vertex, and Novartis, trust us. In 2019, we launched MSCopilot®, the first CE-marked software medical device for the self-assessment of patients with multiple sclerosis. We are currently validating new devices in neuroscience, rare diseases, and mental disorders. Ad Scientiam is ISO 13485 certified.

Check our LinkedIn and Facebook page, or visit adscientiam.com.

Press contact: info@adscientiam.com

Contact Information:

Saad Zinaï

Chief Medical Officer

szinai@adscientiam.com

+33768008666



Matthieu Lamy

President

mlamy@adscientiam.com

+33768008666



Related Files

FEB2023_Ad Scientiam digital biomarkers PR_Final_for Newswire.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Ad Scientiam Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment