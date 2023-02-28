Pacira BioSciences Reports Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

— Record revenues of $667 million in 2022 —

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2022.

“2022 was a solid year for Pacira as we posted record revenue and significant adjusted EBITDA, recently surpassed our twelve millionth patient with EXPAREL, and advanced our product portfolio into new and exciting indications,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “We enter 2023 in a strong position with significant and durable cash flows that we believe will allow us to leverage our balance sheet to self-fund our growth and expansion. In the coming year we expect to achieve a variety of value-driving milestones including growing product revenue, developing new indications for our commercial offering, advancing our clinical pipeline, improving gross margins, increasing cash flow, and pre-paying significant portions of our term loan B debt, which would further strengthen our balance sheet.”

“The need for non-opioid pain management remains a global imperative and our continued progress further solidifies our leadership role in this important work,” added Mr. Stack.

2022 Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Full-year revenues of $666.8 million and fourth quarter revenues of $172.0 million.

Full-year GAAP net income of $15.9 million or $0.35 per basic share and $0.34 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $10.1 million or $0.22 per basic and diluted share.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA of $212.7 million and fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $58.8 million.

Recent Business Highlights

Second Innovation and Training Center Opened in Houston. In January 2023, Pacira opened its second Innovation and Training Center in Houston. This state-of-the-art facility features a 125-seat adaptive lecture hall, broadcast studio and both wet and dry lab space for cadaver and other interactive workshops, as well as advanced ultrasound machines equipped with artificial intelligence training software. The Company believes this training center is core to developing physician thought leaders and community-based clinicians wanting to stay at the forefront of opioid-sparing pain management.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were $172.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an 8% increase over the $159.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021.

EXPAREL net product sales were $138.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 1% decrease versus the $139.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021.

ZILRETTA net product sales were $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 121% increase over the $12.7 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company began recognizing ZILRETTA sales upon completing its acquisition of Flexion in November 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 iovera° net product sales were $4.6 million, a 7% decrease versus the $4.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to third-party licensees were $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus the $1.1 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter royalty and collaborative licensing and milestone revenues were $0.4 million in 2022 versus $0.6 million in 2021.

Total operating expenses were $181.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus the $155.0 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in operating expenses in 2022 was a $26.1 million impairment of acquired in-process research and development.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s R&D expenses included $7.3 million and $5.3 million of product development and manufacturing capacity expansion costs in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $64.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $52.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $10.1 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $37.0 million, or $0.81 per basic share and $0.80 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income of $44.4 million, or $0.99 per basic share and $0.97 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $58.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 15% decrease compared to $69.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pacira ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments (“cash”) of $325.9 million. Cash provided by operations was $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pacira had 45.9 million basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For non-GAAP measures, Pacira had 46.3 million diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were $666.8 million in 2022, a 23% increase over the $541.5 million reported in 2021.

EXPAREL net product sales were $536.9 million in 2022, a 6% increase over the $506.5 million reported in 2021.

ZILRETTA net product sales were $105.5 million in 2022. The company began recognizing ZILRETTA sales upon completing its acquisition of Flexion in November 2021.

Full-year iovera° net product sales were $15.3 million, a 6% decrease over the $16.2 million reported in 2021.

Full-year sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to third-party licensees were $6.5 million in 2022, versus the $3.6 million reported in 2021.

Full-year royalty and collaborative licensing and milestone revenues sales were $2.7 million in 2022, versus the $2.6 million reported in 2021.

Total operating expenses were $606.8 million in 2022, compared to $451.6 million in 2021.

R&D expenses were $84.8 million in 2022, compared to $55.5 million in 2021. The company’s R&D expenses include $24.6 million and $19.4 million of product development and manufacturing capacity expansion costs in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $254.5 million in 2022, compared to $199.3 million in 2021.

GAAP net income was $15.9 million, or $0.35 per basic share and $0.34 per diluted share in 2022, compared to GAAP net income of $42.0 million, or $0.95 per basic share and $0.92 per diluted share in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $120.7 million, or $2.65 per basic share and $2.59 per diluted share in 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income of $136.7 million, or $3.09 per basic share and $3.00 per diluted share in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $212.7 million in 2022, a 4% increase over $204.0 million in 2021.

Cash provided by operations was $145.3 million in 2022, compared to $125.7 million in 2021.

Pacira had 45.5 million basic and 46.5 million diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding in 2022.

2023 Financial Guidance

Today the company is providing full-year 2023 financial guidance as follows:

EXPAREL net product sales of $570 million to $580 million;

ZILRETTA net product sales of $115 million to $125 million;

iovera° net product sales of $17 million to $20 million;

Non-GAAP Gross margin of 76% to 78%;

Non-GAAP R&D expense of $70 million to $80 million;

Non-GAAP SG&A expense of $220 million to $230 million; and

Stock-based compensation of $51 million to $54 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP cost of goods sold, non-GAAP research and development (R&D) expense, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per common share, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares outstanding, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and adjusted EBITDA, because these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of items that management believes affect comparability or underlying business trends.

These measures supplement the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Pacira management uses these measures to estimate its future cost of goods sold, R&D expense and SG&A expense outlook and to better analyze its financial results and help make managerial decisions. In management’s opinion, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements by providing greater transparency into the ongoing operating performance of Pacira and its future outlook. Such measures should not be deemed to be an alternative to GAAP requirements or a measure of liquidity for Pacira. Non-GAAP measures are also unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP disclosures released by other companies. See the tables below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About EXPAREL®

EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated in patients 6 years of age and older for single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia, and in adults as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks. The product combines bupivacaine with multivesicular liposomes, a proven product delivery technology that delivers medication over a desired time period. EXPAREL represents the first and only multivesicular liposome local anesthetic that can be utilized in the peri- or postsurgical setting. By utilizing the multivesicular liposome platform, a single dose of EXPAREL delivers bupivacaine over time, providing significant reductions in cumulative pain scores with up to a 78 percent decrease in opioid consumption; the clinical benefit of the opioid reduction was not demonstrated. Additional information is available at www.EXPAREL.com.

About ZILRETTA®

On October 6, 2017, ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first and only extended-release intra-articular therapy for patients confronting osteoarthritis (OA)- related knee pain. ZILRETTA employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide—a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid—with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief. The pivotal Phase 3 trial on which the approval of ZILRETTA was based showed that ZILRETTA significantly reduced OA knee pain for 12 weeks, with some people experiencing pain relief through Week 16. Learn more at www.zilretta.com.

About iovera°®

The iovera° system uses the body’s natural response to cold to treat peripheral nerves and immediately reduce pain without the use of drugs. Treated nerves are temporarily stopped from sending pain signals for a period of time, followed by a restoration of function. Treatment with iovera° treatment works by applying targeted cold to a peripheral nerve. A precise cold zone is formed under the skin that is cold enough to immediately prevent the nerve from sending pain signals without causing damage to surrounding structures. The effect on the nerve is temporary, providing pain relief until the nerve regenerates and function is restored. Treatment with iovera° does not include injection of any substance, opioid, or any other drug. The effect is immediate and can last up to 90 days. The iovera° system is not indicated for treatment of central nervous system tissue. Additional information is available at www.iovera.com.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,139 $ 585,578 Short-term available-for-sale investments 184,512 70,831 Accounts receivable, net 98,397 96,318 Inventories, net 96,063 98,550 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,223 14,771 Total current assets 498,334 866,048 Noncurrent available-for-sale investments 37,209 — Fixed assets, net 183,512 188,401 Right-of-use assets, net 70,877 76,410 Goodwill 163,243 145,175 Intangible assets, net 540,546 623,968 Deferred tax assets 160,309 153,364 Investments and other assets 27,170 21,987 Total assets $ 1,681,200 $ 2,075,353 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,220 $ 10,543 Accrued expenses 89,785 127,555 Lease liabilities 9,121 7,891 Convertible senior notes, net — 350,466 Current portion of long-term debt, net 33,648 24,234 Income taxes payable — 429 Total current liabilities 147,774 521,118 Convertible senior notes, net 404,767 339,267 Long-term debt, net 251,056 335,263 Lease liabilities 64,802 71,727 Contingent consideration 28,122 57,598 Other liabilities 9,669 19,972 Total stockholders’ equity 775,010 730,408 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,681,200 $ 2,075,353









Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net product sales: EXPAREL $ 138,045 $ 139,852 $ 536,899 $ 506,515 ZILRETTA(1) 27,971 12,683 105,517 12,683 iovera° 4,564 4,898 15,258 16,162 Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension 1,007 1,141 6,476 3,606 Total net product sales 171,587 158,574 664,150 538,966 Royalty revenue 368 620 2,673 2,442 Collaborative licensing and milestone revenue — — — 125 Total revenues 171,955 159,194 666,823 541,533 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 61,916 39,007 199,295 140,255 Research and development 17,505 15,514 84,797 55,545 Selling, general and administrative 63,970 52,154 254,516 199,345 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,322 7,653 57,288 13,553 Acquisition-related charges (gains), impairment and other 24,135 40,654 10,903 42,911 Total operating expenses 181,848 154,982 606,799 451,609 (Loss) income from operations (9,893 ) 4,212 60,024 89,924 Other (expense) income: Interest income 2,785 79 4,542 896 Interest expense (11,041 ) (10,423 ) (39,976 ) (31,750 ) Other, net 81 (65 ) (11,288 ) (2,666 ) Total other expense, net (8,175 ) (10,409 ) (46,722 ) (33,520 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (18,068 ) (6,197 ) 13,302 56,404 Income tax benefit (expense) 7,966 1,068 2,607 (14,424 ) Net (loss) income $ (10,102 ) $ (5,129 ) $ 15,909 $ 41,980 Net (loss) income per share: Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.95 Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.92 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,882 44,594 45,521 44,262 Diluted 45,882 44,594 46,538 45,630 (1) Pacira began recognizing sales of ZILRETTA in November 2021 after completing its acquisition of Flexion.









Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income $ (10,102 ) $ (5,129 ) $ 15,909 $ 41,980 Non-GAAP adjustments: Milestone revenue — — — (125 ) Acquisition-related charges (gains), impairment and other 24,135 40,654 10,903 42,911 Stock-based compensation 12,677 10,890 48,092 42,246 Amortization of debt discount 700 5,907 2,807 23,152 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,322 7,653 57,288 13,553 Step-up of acquired Flexion fixed assets and inventory to fair value 2,169 581 7,927 581 Accelerated depreciation 10,545 — 10,545 — Impairment on investment — — 10,000 — Loss on investment — — — 2,585 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (17,454 ) (16,199 ) (42,728 ) (30,207 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustments 47,094 49,486 104,834 94,696 Non-GAAP net income $ 36,992 $ 44,357 $ 120,743 $ 136,676 GAAP basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.95 GAAP diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.92 Non-GAAP basic net income per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.99 $ 2.65 $ 3.09 Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.97 $ 2.59 $ 3.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 45,882 44,594 45,521 44,262 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 45,882 44,594 46,538 45,630 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(1) 46,318 45,500 46,538 45,630 (1) Upon adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, diluted net income per common share was calculated using the “if-converted” method associated

with the Company’s convertible senior notes. For the three months and the year ended December 31, 2022, GAAP diluted net income per common share does not include any dilution from the convertible senior notes, which were determined to be antidilutive using the “if-converted” method. On a non-GAAP basis, the “if-converted” method was modified so that interest expense is not added back to the numerator, and the denominator only includes any incremental shares that would be issued for the conversion premium as the Company intends to settle the principal amount of its 2025 convertible senior notes in cash. For the three months and the year ended December 31, 2022, non-GAAP diluted net income per common share does not include any incremental shares related to the conversion premium.











Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (continued)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of goods sold reconciliation: GAAP cost of goods sold $ 61,916 $ 39,007 $ 199,295 $ 140,255 Stock-based compensation (1,538 ) (1,461 ) (5,967 ) (5,891 ) Step-up of acquired Flexion fixed assets and inventory to fair value (2,169 ) (581 ) (7,927 ) (581 ) Accelerated depreciation (10,545 ) — (10,545 ) — Non-GAAP cost of goods sold $ 47,664 $ 36,965 $ 174,856 $ 133,783 Research and development reconciliation: GAAP research and development $ 17,505 $ 15,514 $ 84,797 $ 55,545 Stock-based compensation (1,833 ) (1,873 ) (6,594 ) (5,465 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 15,672 $ 13,641 $ 78,203 $ 50,080 Selling, general and administrative reconciliation: GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 63,970 $ 52,154 $ 254,516 $ 199,345 Stock-based compensation (9,306 ) (7,556 ) (35,531 ) (30,890 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 54,664 $ 44,598 $ 218,985 $ 168,455 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted reconciliation: GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 45,882 44,594 46,538 45,630 Additional dilutive shares(1) 436 906 — — Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 46,318 45,500 46,538 45,630 (1) As the Company reported a GAAP net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, potential common shares were excluded as the impact to diluted net loss per share would be antidilutive, whereas these potential securities resulted in a dilutive impact on net income reported on a non-GAAP basis.









Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income $ (10,102 ) $ (5,129 ) $ 15,909 $ 41,980 Interest income (2,785 ) (79 ) (4,542 ) (896 ) Interest expense(1) 11,041 10,423 39,976 31,750 Income tax (benefit) expense (7,966 ) (1,068 ) (2,607 ) 14,424 Depreciation expense 16,083 5,417 34,213 14,995 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,322 7,653 57,288 13,553 EBITDA 20,593 17,217 140,237 115,806 Other adjustments: Milestone revenue — — — (125 ) Acquisition-related charges (gains), impairment and other(2) 24,135 40,654 9,698 42,911 Stock-based compensation 12,677 10,890 48,092 42,246 Step-up of acquired Flexion inventory to fair value 1,366 581 4,719 581 Impairment on investment — — 10,000 — Loss on investment — — — 2,585 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,771 $ 69,342 $ 212,746 $ 204,004 (1) Includes amortization of debt discount

(2) Excludes any depreciation expense included in EBITDA above





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) includes GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments that reflect how the Company’s management analyzes its financial results. The adjusted EBITDA figures presented here are unlikely to be comparable with adjusted EBITDA disclosures released by other companies.





Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP 2023 Financial Guidance

(dollars in millions)