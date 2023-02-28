Stratom and Imenco partner to deliver world-class robotic refueling systems for commercial aviation and offshore environments

BOULDER, Colo. , Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (HAI HELI-EXPO, Booth #B2322) Stratom, a global leader in robotic refueling and autonomous systems, and Imenco, the industry specialist in military and civil aviation refueling solutions for commercial aviation and offshore applications, today announced its partnership to bring best-in-class robotic refueling systems to customers worldwide. The collaboration offers proven advanced systems that deliver safe and sustainable autonomous refueling systems that boost business value for the industrial, aviation, defense and offshore industries.

The partnership brings new and advanced developments in the autonomous refueling space. The combined portfolio offering equips organizations with the right tools to streamline operating efficiency, improve resource optimization, maximize human capital and enhance decision-making when autonomously fueling aircraft, vehicles and equipment.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for both Imenco and Stratom to combine their innovative technologies to offer clients a complete remote operating refueling system,” said Ross Edmonds, Aviation Sales Manager at Imenco. “With our FuelSCAN Series of refueling systems and Stratom’s autonomous capabilities, we can offer a complete refueling, testing and reporting system that removes the need for human interaction.”

The offering includes RAPID™, Stratom’s autonomous refueling and liquid transfer system, that delivers best-in-class autonomous robotic refueling, including its autonomous fuel port engagement capabilities. Imenco’s FuelSCAN series of products bring 24/7 automated fuel monitoring and self-sampling with activity logs that are remotely accessible from virtually any location. Together, Stratom and Imenco empower organizations with customized and comprehensive refueling solutions.

“At Stratom, we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring two forward-thinking advanced technology companies together, combining our expertise and innovative solutions to reinforce the value robotic refueling and autonomous supply delivers,” said Mark Gordon, president and CEO of Stratom. “With Imenco’s diversified track record and global market presence, we recognize that we are stronger together — and the unique alignment between organizations will undoubtedly unlock benefits that propel this technology forward.”

Stratom’s unique robotic refueling solutions will benefit from Imenco’s in-depth fuels knowledge and presence in offshore, aviation and European markets, as well as the Norway-based company’s extensive catalog of integrated fuel solutions, parts and other equipment. The partnership will also enable Imenco to further expand its presence in the U.S. market. The bolstered portfolio will help both organizations meet the unique needs of their growing base of commercial, military and even recreational customers with advanced robotic refueling.

Imenco and Stratom will showcase their commercial aviation and offshore robotic refueling capabilities at the HAI HELI_EXPO in Atlanta, March 7 - 9, Booth # B2322.

A video demonstration of the partnership's combined technologies to offer the most advanced system worldwide can be viewed here.

For more information about how Imenco provides smart solutions to the ocean industries, please visit imenco.com . For more information about how Stratom empowers organizations with innovative autonomous technologies and solutions for any environment, please visit stratom.com .

About Stratom

Stratom is a global leader in the development of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems that solve the most pressing real-world logistics and operational challenges for commercial and defense applications. Specializing in autonomous cargo movement, robotic refueling, robotic hazardous liquid transfer and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the company’s military-proven tools, methods, technologies and strategic services solve the most difficult logistics and operational challenges. Whether in safe, controlled settings or dynamic and challenging terrain, Stratom provides unique solutions to meet each customer’s specific needs. With its extensive expertise in R&D, engineering and system integration of autonomous technologies and solutions, Stratom, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is the go-to expert for global corporations, local businesses and government institutions. To learn more, visit www.stratom.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Imenco

Imenco was established in 1979 as an engineering company and was for the first 20 years engaged in a variety of offshore projects. Throughout the years, Imenco has grown through the development of our own solutions and through the acquisition of other companies. Imenco is now a group of companies working mainly in five main business areas: Offshore oil & gas, offshore renewables, aquaculture, marine & naval and industrial.

We have a leading position within subsea camera-, light-, laser- and electronics- technologies, retrofit systems for underwater corrosion protection, military and civil aviation refueling systems, subsea & topside lifting & handling solutions, aquaculture camera technology, mil and civil visual surveillance CCTV systems and underwater acoustic communication & positioning systems.

More than 300 employees cover a wide range of disciplines at worldwide locations. Sales, engineering services, production, maintenance and hydraulic, mechanical & electronics services are carried out from several of our locations.

The engineering team is specialized in mechanical, hydraulics and electronics engineering, and we provide engineering services and tailor-made solutions for the world’s leading oil and drilling companies, marine companies, army & navy, aquaculture companies and onshore industrial companies. www.imenco.com

