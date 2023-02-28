The Institute for Functional Medicine Unveils New Scholarship Honoring Organization Founders, Susan and Jeff Bland, PhD

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) celebrates the launch of the IFM Founders’ Scholarship, honoring organization founders, Susan and Jeffrey Bland, PhD. This scholarship will support functional medicine education for primary care practitioners working with underserved communities who show exemplary leadership and passion for their communities and the mission of IFM.

“We founded and funded The Institute for Functional Medicine with the intention to educate and provide clinical support for the implementation of functional medicine across disciplines within the healthcare sector,” shared the Blands. “This scholarship will further support our mission to ensure the widespread adoption of functional medicine.”

The IFM Founders’ Scholarship winner will be announced annually at IFM’s Annual International Conference (AIC), this year held June 1-3, in Orlando, FL. The award will cover the registration cost of all uncompleted IFM certification education courses as well as attendance at AIC during the year the scholarship is awarded. An additional $1,000 USD travel expense reimbursement to cover costs of travel to AIC is also included. Applicants must qualify for IFM’s certification program to be eligible for this scholarship.

“Through the mission work of IFM, we seek to help all patients rise from chronic and infectious disease, and optimize their innate capacities to create health and well-being,” states Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM CEO. “The generous contribution of Susan and Jeff Bland enables IFM to further support practitioners in their functional medicine education journey.”

In 2022, IFM awarded more than $1 million in program scholarships, discounts, and tuition assistance, including a 50% reduced tuition student rate so that young medical professionals may begin their functional medicine curriculum alongside their academic and residency programs.

Functional medicine – a term and approach to care coined by Dr. Bland - is a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare. It treats the root causes of disease and restores healthy function through a personalized patient experience. The IFM Founders' Scholarship expands the organization’s aim to lower financial barriers to functional medicine training and education and widen access to functional medicine care to vulnerable and underserved communities.

Visit IFM.org for more information and to apply for the IFM Founders' Scholarship.

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality education and certification programs; partnerships across medical disciplines; and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients across the globe. IFM is the only organization providing functional medicine education and certification programs that is fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). For more information, please visit IFM.org.

About Functional Medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine treats root causes of disease and restores healthy function through a personalized patient experience. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine systematically addresses the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of all patients. By understanding each patient’s genetic, environmental, and lifestyle influences, functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine that delivers transformative care to promote optimal health and well-being.