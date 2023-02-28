Foundry Launches Sales Acceleration, Powered by Triblio

Boston, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry, the media, data, and martech division of IDG, Inc., announced today the launch of the company’s account-based sales acceleration product, a major expansion of its ABM orchestration platform.

The Sales Acceleration product, built on the Triblio ABM orchestration platform, empowers sales reps with Foundry Intent insights on their best accounts and contacts, proposed next best actions, and more—all within their CRM or sales engagement tool. Sales reps can see account research and buying signals in their territory, and automatically discover the best contacts to push directly into Salesloft or Outreach to continue prospecting.

Tukan Das, VP of Product Management at Foundry, says of the expansion, “Foundry’s Sales Acceleration product puts the real power of automated account research on display, and is a prime example of what it means to make intent data and other behavioral insights actionable by salespeople.” While the insights are powered by Foundry, sales reps are able to use the tools they are most familiar with to access and action these insights. “By feeding Foundry Intent insights directly into sellers’ CRMs or Sales Engagement Platforms,” continues Das, “reps benefit from knowing who’s in market at that moment, and can dedicate their time to closing the deal; instead of spending hours doing manual research on their accounts.”

Early adopters of the product commented on the value of having consolidated, actionable insights for sales reps within their CRM: “Sellers spend more time in their CRM than any other tool, so anything we can do to fill their CRM with insights that can help them close is a win,” said Jason Rushforth, GM/SVP Americas for SugarCRM. “Foundry’s Sales Acceleration module helps reps close more deals faster, from right inside their CRM.”

Foundry acquired leading ABM platform Triblio in June 2020, the first of four strategic acquisitions to bring best-in-class martech in-house. Foundry continues its expansion of intent data-driven solutions as it builds a next-generation B2B marketing platform designed to support marketing and revenue teams with seamless discovery, engagement, and conversion of customers. The recent appointment of Manoj Goyal as CPO comes as Foundry accelerates development on this integrated product vision.