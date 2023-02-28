Demand for Drone Land Surveying Grows at a CAGR of 24.1% to Surpass a Value of USD 6593.8 Million by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global drone land surveying market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 761.1 million by the end of 2023. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% over the next 10 years, and the market will enjoy a valuation of US$ 6593.8 million by the end of 2033.



Drone land surveying services account for almost half of the revenue generated by drone surveying companies. Land surveys as a service are receiving demand across different sectors such as energy, mining, real estate, and agriculture among others. The use of drone land surveying services is growing significantly, especially in the agriculture and energy sectors.

The overall drone land surveying industry is still in its early stage of development and has been growing rapidly in the past years. The industry has also got the attention of many well-known largest private investment funds. Drone land surveying companies have been receiving millions of dollars in funding from different sets of investors across the globe. India, China, and Israel are a few of the most promising and fastest-growing markets for drone services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global drone land surveying market is estimated to reach a valuation of 6593.8 million by the end of the year 2033.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% over the next 10 years.

Site survey accounts for 20% of the total revenue generated by drone land surveying companies.

Construction sectors contribute almost 30% of the total revenue earned by the industry.

East Asia is to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Market Development

The drone land surveying market has been receiving quite a lot of attention from large investors across the globe. The industry is yet to take the form of a properly organized industry, however, the market has been buzzing with the entries of new market players and numbers of investments. The industry also witnessed a few notable mergers and acquisitions in the recent past.

In October 2022, Quantum-Systems GmbH, a Germany-based drone developer company raised US$ 17.5 million from a group of investors including US billionaire Peter Theil.

Competitive Landscape

The global drone land surveying market is largely unorganized owing to the presence of many small and medium-scale enterprises serving the client. Currently, the market is not dominated by any single entity or group of players. However, the industry has been receiving quite a funding from private equity and venture capitalists. The industry also saw a few mergers and acquisitions in the recent past.

In November 2022, Garuda, an Indian-based drone startup received US$ 5 million of funding from a group of investors to make advanced drone solutions for the Indian Armed Forces.

In April 2022, TSAW, a drone logistic platform raised US$ 325K from a group of investors.

In November 2021, Flytrex received US$ 40 million of funding from a group of investors. The fund will be used to improve drone delivery services.

Key Companies Profiled

3DroneMapping

Aerial Robotix

Aerial Vision Ltd

AerialWorks Inc.

AERIUM Analytics

Aerodrome

Aeroview Services

Aeroworks Productions

Afridrones

Artrabia

Astral Aerial Solutions

AUAV

AviSight

Celestis

DATA PKT Aviation

DeltaDrone

DJM Aerial Solutions

Drone Dispatch

Drone Evolution

Dronegy

Drontek Aerial Solution

Firmatek

Segmentation of the Drone Land Surveying Industry

By Type: Boundary Survey ALTA Survey Topographic Survey Construction Survey Contour Survey Layout & Demarcation Survey Site Survey Location Survey Subdivision Survey Mining Surveys

By End-Use Industry: Energy Construction Transportation & Warehouse Agriculture Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction Public Administration Real Estate & Industrial Plant

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the drone land surveying market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (Boundary Survey, ALTA Survey, Topographic Survey, Construction Survey, Contour Survey, Layout & Demarcation Survey, Site Survey, Location Survey, Subdivision Survey, Mining Surveys ), end-use industry (Energy, Construction, Transportation & Warehouse, Agriculture, Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction, Public Administration, Real Estate & Industrial Plant), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

