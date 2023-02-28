DZS CEO Charlie Vogt to Discuss “The State of Fiber in America” at OFC 2023

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Charlie Vogt will participate in a panel discussion on “The State of Fiber in America” at the upcoming OFC conference in San Diego on March 8. Vogt will join other panelists to discuss the unprecedented funding in excess of $130 billion that has been allocated to bring high-speed broadband to all citizens, highlight the challenges of connecting every community and amplify the economic and societal benefits to be gained.



“With funding initiatives such as the Middle Mile Grant (MMG) program already in progress and Broadband Equity and Deployment (BEAD) program emerging on the horizon, this is the perfect time to discuss this once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Vogt. “DZS is committed to continuing to deliver innovative solutions and services that will enable our service provider customers to bring hyper-fast broadband to residents, businesses and anchor institutions, regardless of where they are located. OFC is the premier global event in the optical communications and networking industry – so it is an ideal venue for this important discussion.”

DZS is bringing to market advanced fiber and coherent optics solutions that are purpose-built to push bandwidth to the network edge and significantly enhance service providers’ ability to deliver high-capacity, hyper-fast bandwidth at scale – even in remote locations. The award-winning DZS Saber 4400 is a first-of-its-kind environmentally hardened platform that fundamentally changes the economics of optical transport with its high bandwidth, long reach capabilities.

Ideally suited for middle and last mile transport and available in a highly flexible, compact form factor, the Saber 4400 can scale up to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) per wavelength at a distance of 120 kilometers without amplification. When compared to competitive optical transport solutions, service providers can realize savings ranging from approximately $20,000 to over $200,000 per site by deploying the Saber 4400, avoiding costs that range from heat exchanger upgrades or air conditioning installation to the construction of new pads, shelters, buildings and sites.

The deployment flexibility, capacity, scalability and reach combined with fact that it is made in the U.S. makes the Saber 4400 an optimal solution to help close the digital divide and be a preferred solution for high-speed broadband funding initiatives like the MMG and BEAD programs.

DZS Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bender will also present, “Technologies, Focus, & Added Value of a Single Multi-Access Optical PON Network: Architectures and Considerations for Converged 50 and 100G Multi-PON Access Networks” on Wednesday, March 8, at 3:30 pm in Expo Theater II.t 3

:30 p.m. in Expo Theater II.

Visit DZS at booth #2309 at OFC.

For more information on the drivers defining the new optical edge and its expanding requirements, read these recent Heavy Reading white papers developed in conjunction with DZS:

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/