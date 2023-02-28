Healthcare Tele-Consultation Services Market is Anticipated to Attain a Revenue of USD 396.76 Billion by Growing at a Notable CAGR of 25.80% During 2022-2028; Growing Technological Advancements in Healthcare Sector to Elevate Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthcare tele-consultation services market in the North America region is predicted to keep leading the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the growing healthcare costs in developed nations. Healthcare professionals can now treat non-emergency ailments more effectively and affordably thanks to teleconsultation services. Further, receiving medical care via telehealth consultation is gradually gaining popularity. This is due to the fact that it enables patients to obtain care from medical professionals wherever they may be in the world. The sole prerequisite is that patients have an internet connection and digital devices such as smartphones, computers, or laptops. Hence, the increasing internet penetration, growing adoption of digital devices, and increasing investment by key market players in teleconsultation are predicted to boost the market growth.

SkyQuest’s latest research shows that the worldwide smartphone sales in 2021 totaled 1748 million units, which translates to 7871 million people, or over 22% of the world's population, buying a mobile phone that year. Moreover, there were about 307 million internet users in the US as of January 2022 and 91% of American internet users used a mobile phone to access the internet during the third quarter of the same year.

Teleconsultation is described as web‐based consultation that eliminates functional and geographic distance via the use of information and communication technologies. Using telecommunications and digital communication technologies, it can deliver and facilitate a range of health and health-related services, including medical treatment, physician and patient training, health information services, and self-care.

Video Calls Segment to Dominate the Market Growth Owing to Its Increasing Adoption

The type segment of the healthcare tele-consultation services market is segmented into voice calls, video calls, and kiosks. Among these, the video calls segment is estimated to dominate the market by gaining the maximum market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of video calls by patients and doctors across the world as it provides the feel of face-to-face communication and make it easier for both parties to convey the message. Further, the growing investment by IT companies in the telecommunication sector to provide better internet services to make video calls uninterrupted is predicted to boost segment growth.

SkyQuest noted that as part of the proposed $2.2 trillion eight-year plan, $101 billion will be invested in reviving America's digital infrastructure and bringing high-speed, dependable internet to every citizen. Lockdowns caused by pandemics made the value of internet connectivity clear as more people use video calls to stay connected with the world, to purchase necessary daily use items, and for healthcare services.

North America dominated the global market for healthcare teleconsultation services in 2021, and this trend is anticipated to hold throughout the forecast period (2022–2028). This can be ascribed to the aggressive implementation of reimbursement policies, and it is anticipated that healthcare insurance will become more widely used in the US and Canada. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing healthcare expenditure in the region will boost market growth.

Hospitals Segment to Gain Largest Market Share Due to Increasing Patient Pool and Need for Medical Professionals

The hospitals segment of the healthcare tele-consultation services market is estimated to gain the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing patient pool in the hospital and growing demand among patients to be treated by experts but since there is a shortage of medical professionals per patient in many regions and hence many hospitals adopting tele-consultation so that medical staff can train maximum staff members as well as can check the maximum number of patients too.

SkyQuest found during the survey that 84% of doctors who responded to the survey said they currently use telehealth to attend to the maximum number of patients. Since the COVID-19 epidemic began, the use of telehealth has surged by more than 70% in the United States. Among all specialties, telehealth is used for 15% to 18% of patient visits in the United States.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rapid expansion of the healthcare tele-consultation services market, especially in nations like China and India. The main focus of the government is to upgrade the healthcare system and make it more accessible to the general population through a national insurance program. Further, owing to continued efforts by the Indian government to digitalize the economy and enhance the quality of services people can receive through digitalization are predicted to boost market growth.

A thorough analysis of the healthcare tele-consultation services market and its competitive environment has been released by SkyQuest in a study paper. Making educated decisions is made possible for stakeholders thanks to the report's insightful analysis of the market and helpful insights. The research team has also thoroughly analyzed the top market participants, paying particular attention to important elements like sales units, target markets, manufacturing costs, distribution methods, growth factors, and more.

Key Developments in the Healthcare Tele-Consultation Services Market

The COVID-19 patients who use the online healthcare platform operated by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University-backed business iMeddy were given free video medical consultations starting in March 2022.

In order to scale up and increase access to the cutting-edge Stasis Monitor, a linked care bedside multi-parameter monitoring gadget, in India, Statis Labs Inc. and Medtronic, one of the market's top players in healthcare tele-consultation services, collaborated in September 2021.

The Wide Virtual Care System will be modified by Teladoc Health and Northwell Health on April 22, 2022, to enable connected virtual care.

