Porch Group to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on March 14, 2023

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group,” “Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announces it will report fourth quarter and full year financial results ended December 31, 2022, after markets close on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.



Conference Call

Porch management will host a live webinar to discuss the financial results and business followed by Q&A on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on the company website along with a press release and other supplemental financial information.

All are invited to listen to the event by registering for the webinar here. A replay of the webinar will also be available in the Investors section of Porch’s corporate website.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 30,900 home services companies, such as home inspectors, moving companies, loan officers, title companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

