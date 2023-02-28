Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market is projected to grow from USD 515.2 billion in 2023 to USD 814.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2028.



Key Market Insights

As per the authentication type outlook, the biometric vehicle access segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the vehicle type outlook, the passenger cars segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Pebble, Continental AG, Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Fujitsu, Fitbit, Canadian Automobile Association, Garmin, Synaptics Incorporated, General Motors, and Argus Cyber Security, among others, are some of the key players in the automotive endpoint authentication market





Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Cellular Network





Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Wearable

Smartphone Application

Biometric Access





Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Passenger Cars

Electric Vehicles

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





