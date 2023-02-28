Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Size

Pebble, Continental AG, Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Fujitsu, Fitbit, Canadian Automobile Association, Garmin, Synaptics Incorporated, General Motors, and Argus Cyber Security, among others, are some of the key players in the automotive endpoint authentication market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market is projected to grow from USD 515.2 billion in 2023 to USD 814.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the authentication type outlook, the biometric vehicle access segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the vehicle type outlook, the passenger cars segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Pebble, Continental AG, Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Fujitsu, Fitbit, Canadian Automobile Association, Garmin, Synaptics Incorporated, General Motors, and Argus Cyber Security, among others, are some of the key players in the automotive endpoint authentication market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/automotive-endpoint-authentication-market-3837

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Bluetooth
  • Wi-Fi
  • Cellular Network

Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Wearable
  • Smartphone Application
  • Biometric Access

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Passenger Cars
  • Electric Vehicles

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

 
                    

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Auto Endpoint Authentication
                            
                            
                                Endpoint authentication market
                            
                            
                                auto Authentication API
                            
                            
                                Automatic token authentication
                            
                            
                                GME
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data