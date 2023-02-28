Global Casing Centralizer Market Size, Share & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Casing Centralizer Market is projected to grow from USD 245.5 billion in 2023 to USD 649.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The major driver of a casing centralizer is its good and strong structure and durability which saves costs of production and ensures drilling quality. The main function of the centralizer is to keep the cement between the casing and shaft wall firm. Casing centralizers are extremely lightweight and they have non-corrosive properties which help in the maintenance of pipes and drilling products.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Casing Centralizer Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the material outlook, the steel segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the onshore segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Halliburton, Maxwell Oil Tools, Moonshine Solutions, Neoz Energy, National Oilwell, Summit Casing Equipment, Centek Group, Petroleum Machinery, and Weatherford International, among others, are some of the key players in the casing centralizer market
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Zinc
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Bow Spring Casing Centralizers
- Solid Rigid Centralizers
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Onshore
- Offshore
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
