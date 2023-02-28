Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market Report 2023: Rising Need for CDMOS Due to Increasing Number of ATMP Clinical Trials

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Indication, By Product, By Phase, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market size is expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Advanced therapy medical products CDMO are organizations that fall under the category of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) that offer services for the processing of advanced therapy products. Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) are advanced therapeutic medications that are focused on gene therapy or cell therapy.



CDMOs primarily support their clientele in the process of drug discovery through the provision of manufacturing capabilities and also help the pharmaceutical industry as a whole. The increase in the number of molecular drug approvals, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the growing favorability for innovative therapeutics demand are inducing a rise in the number of CDMO setups in order to facilitate the quick development and production of therapies.



Because of this, the research, knowledge, and manufacturing capabilities of CDMOs are absolutely essential for moving the drug development process forward. Innovative treatments such as somatic cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue-engineered products are all included in the category of advanced therapy medical products. It is expected that these therapies would deliver significant health advantages.



Medications derived through gene therapy contain genes that have been shown to have a curative, preventative, or diagnostic function. In most cases, they are used to treat a wide range of ailments, such as genetic disorders, cancer, or diseases that have a protracted course of treatment, and they function by introducing recombinant genes into the body. Additionally, a segment of DNA known as a recombinant gene is one that has been synthesized in the lab by combining strands of DNA derived from a variety of different sources.



Market Growth Factors

Rising Need for CDMOS Due to Increasing Number of ATMP Clinical Trials



The growing number of clinical studies for advanced therapy medicinal products is one of the key factors driving the need for CDMOs. There were 3,579 gene, cell, and RNA therapies in development as of Q1 2022, according to a study by the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy. According to the research, as of Q1 2021, the pipeline for gene cell therapy has grown by 16%. Genetically engineered cell therapies are being outperformed in the pipeline by CAR-T cell therapies. Furthermore, 98% of CAR-T cell treatments are still being developed for cancer-related indications. All these factors influence an increase in the number of CDMO and thus promote the growth of the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market.



Increasing efforts to develop novel therapies for various diseases



The effect of rising product demand around the world is a significant market trend that has prompted the development of novel therapeutic solutions. Over the course of the projection period, increasing product demand and significant increase in gene and cell therapies are anticipated to fuel growth opportunities for the market. CDMO assures the complete solution, starting with the planning of clinical trials and concluding with drug production. While CDMOs can prepare the drug, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies increase their research to develop innovative and efficient medicines. Therefore, each of these reasons contributes to the expansion of the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market is segmented into gene therapy, cell therapy, tissue engineered and others. The cell therapy segment procured a considerable growth rate in the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market in 2021. New cell types are continuously being introduced to the domain of cellular therapies, which presents numerous chances for businesses to strengthen their market positions. The significant unmet need for cell therapy production, the recent approval of sophisticated medicines, and the demonstrated efficacy of these products are also drawing new players to the industry. These factors are therefore, propelling the expansion of the segment.



Phase Outlook



On the basis of phase, the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market is bifurcated into phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV. The phase I segment acquired the largest revenue share in the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market in 2021. The segment's expansion can be attributed to rising R&D efforts and an increase in the number of advanced therapy human trials. Phase 1 assists in ensuring a drug's safety levels when it is given to a small group of patients in a variety of doses and dosing formats. The major goal of this phase is to ascertain the largest dose a patient may get without experiencing any negative effects.



Indication Outlook



By indication, the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market is fragmented into oncology, cardiology, central nervous system & musculoskeletal, infectious disease, dermatology, endocrine, metabolic, genetic, immunology & inflammation, ophthalmology, hematology, gastroenterology, and others. The oncology segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market in 2021. The prevalence of the disease, the strategic actions made by key competitors, and the accessibility of cutting-edge medicines utilized to treat various cancer indications are all contributing factors to the segment's rise. Oncology clinical trials include all phases of the process where Phase I trials determines dose and phase II analyses define efficacy in a single tumor type.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region recorded the highest revenue share in the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market in 2021. This can be due to rising interest in innovative therapies and rising outsourcing activities. The growing burden of diseases like cardiovascular, cancer, and certain rare genetic disorders have raised the levels of research and funding for the development of ATMPs that may serve as treatment methods for these diseases. It is projected that America will maintain its position as a leader in R&D for cutting-edge treatments in the coming years.

