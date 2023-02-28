Company Announcement
28 February 2023
Announcement No. 4
Conclusion of share buyback programme in NKT A/S
On 22 February 2023, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 3 of 22 February 2023.
This share buyback programme has now been concluded.
The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
In the period from 22 February 2023 to 27 February 2023, NKT A/S has bought back 100,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 34.8m (EUR 4.7m).
|Trading day
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price
|Amount in DKK
|22 February 2023
|15,000
|370.81
|5,562,203
|23 February 2023
|27,500
|354.49
|9,748,475
|24 February 2023
|30,000
|341.56
|10,246,800
|27 February 2023
|27,500
|336.00
|9,240,000
|Total
|100,000
|347.97
|34,797,478
