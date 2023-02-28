Conclusion of share buyback programme in NKT A/S

Broendby, DENMARK

Company Announcement

28 February 2023
Announcement No. 4

Conclusion of share buyback programme in NKT A/S

On 22 February 2023, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 3 of 22 February 2023.

This share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

In the period from 22 February 2023 to 27 February 2023, NKT A/S has bought back 100,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 34.8m (EUR 4.7m).

Trading dayNumber of shares bought backAverage transaction priceAmount in DKK
22 February 202315,000370.815,562,203
23 February 202327,500354.499,748,475
24 February 202330,000341.5610,246,800
27 February 202327,500336.009,240,000
Total 100,000 347.97 34,797,478


Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Press:                           Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022

