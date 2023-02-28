English Danish

Company Announcement

28 February 2023

Announcement No. 4

Conclusion of share buyback programme in NKT A/S

On 22 February 2023, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 3 of 22 February 2023.

This share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

In the period from 22 February 2023 to 27 February 2023, NKT A/S has bought back 100,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 34.8m (EUR 4.7m).

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount in DKK 22 February 2023 15,000 370.81 5,562,203 23 February 2023 27,500 354.49 9,748,475 24 February 2023 30,000 341.56 10,246,800 27 February 2023 27,500 336.00 9,240,000 Total 100,000 347.97 34,797,478





Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment