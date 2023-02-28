CSL Named One of Montreal's Top Employers for 2023

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”) is pleased to announce it has been named one of Montreal's Top Employers for the fifth year in a row. The annual competition, conducted by Mediacorp Canada Inc., recognizes employers in the Montreal metropolitan area that offer exceptional workplaces and progressive human resources policies.



Among this year’s impressive list of contenders, CSL stood out for its commitment to employee well-being and professional growth, which includes comprehensive health and wellness programs, flexible work arrangements, and ongoing training and development opportunities.

"We are thrilled to be once again recognized as one of Montreal's Top Employers," said Stéphanie Aubourg, CSL’s Chief Human Resources Officer. "This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to create a workplace culture that fosters employee engagement, satisfaction, and professional growth. We are committed to investing in our employees and providing them with the support and resources they need to thrive."

In addition to its focus on employee well-being, CSL's commitment to sustainability and community engagement fosters pride and purpose among employees who are passionate about making a positive impact. CSL's culture of innovation also provides employees with the opportunity to be at the forefront of industry developments, working on cutting-edge technologies and solutions that are transforming the marine transportation industry.

"We are proud to be part of the Montreal community and to contribute to the city's economic and social development," added Louis Martel, CSL’s President and CEO. "We are committed to continuing our efforts to create a positive impact on our employees, our community, and the environment."

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with divisions operating throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

