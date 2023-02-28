Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market Worth $2.24 Billion, by 2028 with 45.1% CAGR – Global Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Custom DNA Synthesis and DNA Library Synthesis), Application (Synthetic Biology, Genetic Engineering, Therapeutic Antibodies, Vaccine Design, and Others), and End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others)”, the global enzymatic DNA synthesis market is expected to grow from USD 0.240 billion in 2022 to USD 2.24 billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 45.1% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 0.240 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 2.24 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 45.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 191 No. of Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 72 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Application, and End User





Global Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Telesis Bio Inc; Evonetix; Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.; Camena Bio; GenScript Biotech Corp.; Molecular Assemblie; DNA Script; Touchlight; Synbio Technologies; and Twist Bioscience are a few of the key companies operating in the enzymatic DNA synthesis market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name.

A few of the recent developments in the global enzymatic DNA synthesis market are mentioned below:

In October 2022 , Telesis Bio and Cellibre collaboratively initiated work to optimize the development and validation of Telesis Bio’s BioXp Digital-to-Biological Converter (DBC) instrument for fully automated manufacturing of on-demand CRISPR-Cas9 guide RNA (gRNA) for genome editing. With the direct integration of Telesis Bio SOLA EDS technology into BioXp 9600 system, the BioXp DBC instrument empowers scientists with same-day design and build capabilities for their gRNAs, without the need to order custom reagents.





In April 2022 , GenScript launched the industry's first highest-throughput semiconductor chip for DNA synthesis at the annual Built with Biology global conference. Developed using GenScript's proprietary miniature semiconductor chip technology, this high-density DNA synthesis chip allows the synthesis of 8.4 million unique oligos simultaneously.

In June 2020 , Molecular Assemblies, Inc., a pioneer in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis, and Codexis, Inc. entered a partnership to engineer enzymes to deliver differentiated and cost-effective solutions for the enzymatic synthesis of DNA. Under the terms of the agreement, Codexis purchased the preferred stock of Molecular Assemblies, worth US$ 1 million, in Series A funding.

Enzymatic DNA synthesis is a well-established technique of DNA synthesis, which is useful in synthetic biology, genetic engineering, therapeutic antibody production, vaccine designing, and other advanced biological procedures. It has also proven helpful in maintaining DNA libraries and synthesizing custom DNA molecules.





Growing Demand for DNA Synthesis Using Enzymes to Fuel Global Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market Growth During (2022-2028):

Enzymatic approaches are the most attractive and are scalable, stereospecific, and environmentally benign. Enzymes can mediate mismatch recognition, enabling selective annealing of complementary strands, reducing the number of steps in each elongation cycle by eliminating the need for coupling reagents, and lowering the dependence on organic solvents. The enzymatic synthesis is inherently simpler than the chemical alternative and has the crucial potential to be much more precise than the chemical approach, introducing fewer errors into the code. This makes it possible to produce much longer sequences without causing cumbersome, inefficient, costly cleanups or workarounds. Several start-up companies and academic institutes are developing novel enzyme-based DNA synthesis technologies, which are believed to be the first breakthrough in DNA synthesis technology in ~40 years. These methods would significantly reduce costs and production time.

As several enzyme companies are now active in the enzymatic DNA synthesis space, they have come up with different models of DNA assembly and benchtop printers, creating opportunities for the enzymatic DNA synthesis market. DNA Script offers the Syntax instrument as a benchtop DNA synthesizer in a similar size as a HiSeq sequencer developed by Illumina. This synthesizer can generate 60 bp oligonucleotides in pure form for immediate use within 6 hours. In addition, the next generation of on-demand DNA synthesizers is likely to provide unprecedented accuracy, scalability, and speed, democratizing access to this technology and realizing the full promise of synthetic DNA to accelerate the development of tomorrow's medicine. These projected developments in the DNA synthesis landscape are expected open new opportunities for companies operating in the enzymatic DNA synthesis market.





Moreover, DNA data storage is experiencing incredible growth with even giants from non-biological fields, such as Microsoft, entering the space. Enzymatic synthesis of DNA is a promising approach. Enzymatic systems synthesize DNA that records rapidly changing environmental signals directly into DNA sequences, a method that could change how scientists’ study and record neurons in the brain. Thus, growing efforts to harness multiplex enzymatic oligonucleotide synthesis in the context of important applications such as digital data storage will usher in a new era of scientific research and biotechnology.









