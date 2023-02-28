North America GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Report 2023: Growing Regulatory Approvals for Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America GMP cell therapy consumables market is expected to grow from US$ 6,233.00 million in 2022 to US$ 26,093.86 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2022 to 2028.



Growing Regulatory Approvals for Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Product Boosts North America GMP Cell



Therapy Consumables Market



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the pace of the ongoing developments in cell and gene therapy (CGT). As per the 2019 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report, in the last two years, CGT developers submitted ~500 applications to the FDA to initiate clinical trials. Out of those applications, the FDA predicts that ~10-20 CGT products will be approved annually by 2025. Considering the pace with which the therapies are expected to enter the market, the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine expects this industry's revenues to grow at a CAGR of 40% by 2025.



A few of the FDA-approved CGT developments include:



In 2021, FDA approved Breyanzi. Breyanzi is a cell-based gene therapy to treat patients suffering from certain types of large B-cell lymphoma cancer. Each dose is a customized treatment that uses the patient's T-cells to fight relapsed or refractory disease.



FDA checks the quality of medication products by carefully monitoring manufacturers' compliance with its Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations. The regulations comprise minimum requirements for the methods, facilities, and controls to be used during the manufacturing, processing, and packing of a product. The regulations confirm that the product is safe for usage and has the ingredients and strength it claims to have. The approval process for new therapy/drug marketing applications includes a review of the manufacturer's compliance with the CGMPs.

FDA evaluators and investigators verify whether the firm has the necessary facilities, equipment, and ability to manufacture the drug it intends to market. Therefore, the outlook of the CGT field is promising due to the increased rate of FDA approvals and patient enthusiasm. In addition, continued advances in CGT following GMP will transform the way diseases are treated and modify healthcare delivery on both the individual and industry levels. Hence, the growing regulatory approvals for cell and gene therapy (CGT) product boosts the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market .



Market Overview



North America is one of the most developed regions in the world. North America accounts for the major share of the GMP cell therapy consumables market over the forecast period. The US is expected to hold the major share in the market owing to the surge in drug discovery, increase in R&D activities, and rise in strategic collaborations among market players. Moreover, rising incidences of cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and neurological disorders have augmented the demand for personalized medicine and regenerative medicine, which, in turn, drive the growth of the GMP cell therapy consumables market.

The US holds a significant share of the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market. The market growth is due to rising government health expenditure, increasing developments in the pharmaceutical industry, and growing demand for novel drugs owing to the prevalence of various infectious diseases.

According to US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the national healthcare expenditure in the US increased by 9.7% in 2019 to reach US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020. National health spending is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5.4% from 2019 to 2028, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. The rising health expenditure is estimated to increase various funding in the research related to the development of drugs, fueling the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rise in Research & Development and Drug Discovery

Increase in Strategic Collaborations

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Market Opportunities

Growing Regulatory Approvals for Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Products

Future Trends

Increasing Clinical Trials and Rising GMP Demand



North America GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Segmentation



The North America GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, cell therapy, process, end use, and country.

Based on product, the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into kits, reagents/molecular biology reagents, growth factors/cytokines and interleukins (including protein and nucleic acid purification buffers), and others. The kits segment held the largest share of the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market in 2022.

Based on cell therapy, the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into NK cell therapy, stem cell therapy, T-cell therapy, and others. The T-cell therapy segment registered the largest share of the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market in 2022.

Based on process, the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into cell collection and characterization/sorting and separation, cell culture and expansion/preparation, cryopreservation, cell processing and formulation, cell isolation and activation, cell distribution/handling, process monitoring and control/readministration/quality assurance, and others. The cell collection and characterization/sorting and separation segment held the largest share of the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market in 2022.

Based on end use, the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into clinical, commercial, and research. The clinical segment held the largest share of the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market in 2022.

Based on country, the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the North America GMP cell therapy consumables market in 2022.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6233 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26093.86 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.0% Regions Covered North America

