iCoreConnect Continues to Expand in Maryland With iCoreRx ePrescription Endorsement

OCOEE, FL, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc., (OTCQB: ICCT), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with an enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced that the Maryland State Dental Association (MSDA) endorsed its second iCoreConnect product, iCoreRx Electronic Prescription software.

In June 2021, MSDA endorsed iCoreConnect’s automated insurance verification software, iCoreVerify due to the strong subscriber growth and strengthening relationship. The current timing of the iCoreRx endorsement is critical for its members. As of January 1, 2023, doctors in Maryland are required to send electronic prescriptions for controlled substances.

iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott commented, “The MSDA was an early adopter of iCoreVerify with the endorsement in June 2021. Now, with the mandate for ePrescribing upon them and the fact that iCoreRx resides in the same platform as iCoreVerify, we were an obvious choice. Once again, the market is confirming that our strategy of developing a platform of products that improve workflow automation, efficiency and profitability was the right decision.”

Chrys Bell, Director of Membership & MSDA Member Perks (DAC) shared, “MSDA members can prescribe all medications, including controlled substances, securely and quickly without sacrificing important information needed for patient safety. Doctors can check the Maryland Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in just a few keystrokes to ensure they’re safely prescribing controlled medications. And, iCoreRx provides alerts and warnings for interactions and contraindications.”

Here are more details on the two products endorsed by MSDA:

iCoreRx electronic prescribing software allows doctors to prescribe all medications, including controlled substances, from any location using any internet-connected device. iCoreRx is considered by many to be a best-in-class product that offers powerful tools such as integration to most practice management software and state prescription drug monitoring sites. iCoreRx also uniquely offers prescription templates, automatic drug review, automatic medication history, and an integrated Physician Desk Reference all inside the clinical workflow at the point of care.

iCoreVerify automates the process of retrieving a patient’s dental insurance verification (breakdown) a full week in advance of their visit. This saves the typical single-provider office over 20 hours of labor per week. Staff hours normally allocated to retrieving these reports can now be reallocated to accurately determine a patient’s out-of-pocket costs and perform other revenue generating activities.

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market-leading, cloud-based software, and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state and regional healthcare associations across the U.S.

About the Maryland Dental Association The Maryland State Dental Association represents the dental profession's efforts to provide high-quality and ethical oral health care to the public. It is the professional association for dentists in the state of Maryland, and a constituent of the American Dental Association. There are twelve component dental societies located throughout Maryland. These three entities make up the tripartite membership system of the ADA; the national level, state level, and local level.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Investor Relations

888-810-7706

IR@icoreconnect.com



