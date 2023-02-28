English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Investor News, 28 February 2023 at 15:30 EET

Uponor to close down its factory in Ehingen, Germany

As part of Uponor’s newly announced global transformation programme, Uponor has decided to close down its assembly factory in Ehingen, Germany, and move the assembly operation to its facility in Poland. The Ehingen factory is part of the Building Solutions – Europe division. The closure will take place by the end of March 2023, and it affects 30 employees.

Uponor’s global transformation programme aims to strengthen the company’s resilience and long-term competitiveness. An important part of the programme is to identify efficiency improvement opportunities in the operations and manufacturing footprint.

The factory in Ehingen, Germany, is specialized in the assembly of heating manifolds and manifold stations for the European market. Integrating the Ehingen manifold assembly capacity with the assembly operation located in Świebodzice, Poland, will create economies of scale and enhance competence development. The customer-serving functions, employing 70 persons, will remain in Ehingen as a part of Uponor’s German sales organization.

‟By focusing our competencies and realizing scale efficiencies in a larger assembly unit, we will not only enhance factory utilization, but also reduce complexity in our Supply Chain and Quality Management. At the same time, the efficiency gains across the value chain will allow for investments into innovation and improved customer service,” says Thomas Fuhr, Chief Technology Officer at Uponor. “Simplifying structures and harmonizing our processes is a central part in creating the new Uponor-wide operating model that will strengthen Uponor’s resiliency as a company and ensure the execution of our growth strategy.”

