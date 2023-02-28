MAKR House Partners with Four Leading Black-owned Brands to Launch ‘Black in Business Box’ Across Select California Dispensaries

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAKR House , a house of brands creating accessible, premium cannabis products, in collaboration with four Black-owned cannabis brands today announced the release of a limited edition 'Black in Business Box,' on sale now at all 7 Embarc dispensary locations across California. The box features an exclusive, curated selection of prime cannabis products from, Dose Of Saucy , Queen Mary , Farmer Don , SF Roots and Landrace Origins , the first specialty coffee brand offering unique pairing suggestions matching tasting notes of coffee to full cannabis flower.

Retailing for $80.00, the ‘Black in Business Box’ gives small businesses a platform for increased exposure during a crucial time in the California cannabis market, while celebrating the innovation of Black-owned brands, including:

Landrace Origins - (1) Cannabis & Coffee Pairing: Durban poison-infused pre-roll and a 1.8oz Congolese coffee sample

- (1) Cannabis & Coffee Pairing: Durban poison-infused pre-roll and a 1.8oz Congolese coffee sample Dose of Saucy - (1) of Three Types of 5mg Nano Roadies

- (1) of Three Types of 5mg Nano Roadies Queen Mary - (1) Enchanted Rosin Nano Gummy 100mg

- (1) Enchanted Rosin Nano Gummy 100mg Farmer Don - (1) Rose Petal 1g Joint

- (1) Rose Petal 1g Joint SF Roots - (1) Purple Punch 1/8th + Whole Flower 1g Pre-Roll



“Dispensary shelves only stand to benefit from a more unique, diverse range of products created by brands from all walks of life,” said Amber Senter, Founder/CEO of MAKR House. “Through the creation of this exclusive box, we are honored to help consumers embrace and discover mission-driven, high-quality products from leading brands created by Black cannabis industry leaders.”

All of the ‘Black in Business Box’ brands are distributed by Equity Trade Inc. “It gives me great honor to work with Nabis to distribute the ‘Black in Business Box.’ We are excited to see the box on the dispensary shelves leading with Embarc. Consumers seeking a rare experience will appreciate the box, which was created by CEOs with a proven track record in the industry,” said Ramon Garcia, Co-Founder, Equity Trade Inc. “This is also an excellent opportunity for California dispensaries to broaden their product offerings and support brands that are driving the cannabis market forward.”

About MAKR House:

MAKR House was founded in Oakland, CA, by Amber Senter, a well-known cannabis entrepreneur and advocate who works to break down barriers for Black and Brown people in cannabis. MAKR House is a proudly Black, Woman, LGBTQ+, and Veteran-owned company.

Brands in the MAKR House family include Landrace Origins and Disco Jays .

About Dose of Saucy:

Dose of Saucy is a vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free condiment line infused with fast-acting cannabinoids so you feel the effects just in time for second dinner. Tess M. Taylor founded Saucy as a mentee of Our Dream , a 501(c)(3) pre-accelerator program and evergreen, virtual educational platform with a trusted ecosystem of BIPOC operators providing invaluable resources.

About Queen Mary:

Queen Mary is an Emerald Cup-winning line of fast-acting vegan edibles designed to provide a natural alternative to addictive prescriptions via a daily cannabis regimen. Queen Mary is a Social Equity brand that is founded and 100% owned by a woman of color, Tiana Woodruff.

About Farmer Don:

Farmer Don was founded in the Emerald Triangle Mendocino County, by Donte’ Graham, a well known entrepreneur and cannabis cultivator. Farmer Don is a black veteran owned company that values family, selfless-service, respect, loyalty, and integrity.

About SF Roots:

SF Roots is a Black-owned cannabis company based in San Francisco operated by Morris Kelly. SF Roots is one of the city’s first social equity companies dedicated to preserving the quality standards and culture on which the industry was founded.

