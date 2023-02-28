Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market to reach US$ 4.2 billion by the end of 2031 due to increased adoption of reliable and safe blood collection equipment | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the projection period by registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2031. The global market totaled US$ 2.3 billion in 2021 to reach US$ 4.2 billion by the end of 2031.



According to the historical analysis conducted by future market insights, the global vacuum blood collection devices market grew at a CAGR of around 4.2% between 2016 and 2020. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing health check-ups due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the market is augmented because of ease in sample collection and processing. New product launches are the chief drivers, boosting the sales of vacuum blood collection devices.

An increase in blood transfusion and growing adoption of the blood test are anticipated to drive the market growth over the assessment period. Propelling demand for reliable and safe blood collection equipment and the rising adoption of aseptic techniques to offer improved patient will drive the vacuum blood collection devices market. With an increase in the number of blood tests performed for the diagnosis of chronic diseases, the growth of the global vacuum blood collection devices market is estimated to skyrocket. Due to the rise in numerous chronic diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (hiv), anemia, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, sales of vacuum blood collection devices will fuel over the forecast period.

Since blood is considered the primary standard for diagnosis of infectious diseases and numerous other medical conditions, sales of vacuum blood collection devices market are anticipated to bolster. The significant growth of vacuum blood collection devices is because of the effectiveness of these devices which are long-lasting as well. The flu season had a positive impact on the global vacuum blood collection devices market which augmented its growth in the assessment period.

Key takeaways

The rising prevalence of cancer has encouraged people to have an early diagnosis test. Furthermore, with propelling awareness associated with the benefits of non-invasive test procedures, patients are opting for non-invasive diagnostic tools.

liquid biopsy has emerged as a promising and versatile non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool. Moreover, liquid biopsy analysis is based on circulating cell-free nucleic acids, circulating tumor cells, or other diseased cells from organs. This technique is especially acquiring immense popularity among the geriatric population.

Due to the rising number of stabilizing reagents and the easy availability of vacuum blood collection devices, non-invasive diagnostic procedures have become easily accessible. Since vacuum blood collection devices enable to perform efficient post-collection preservation of circulating cell-free dna (cfdna), medical professionals are increasingly advising liquid biopsy for cancer patients.

The evolution within the global vacuum blood collection devices market is dependent upon the requirements for blood preservation. After the collection of samples, it rises the interest to perform non-invasive diagnostic procedures. Advancements such as these are expected to provide a promising opportunity for the vacuum blood collection devices market.

Improvement and streamlining of regulatory processes and growing funds for life science research in developing countries are expected to boost product portfolio and development of vacuum blood collection devices.



Competitive landscape

Major players in the global vacuum blood collection devices market are focusing on developing technologically advanced and innovative products. This is possible by investing in research and development (r&d) activities to gain a competitive advantage. Increasing investment in r&d by biotechnology companies is also expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the market players.

Since the key players in the market are concentrating on collaborations and the acquisition of regional distributors and other manufacturers for global expansion, the market is expected to witness impressive growth opportunities over the projection years.

Becton, Dickinson, & Company

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

AB Medical, Inc.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Cardinal Health

Poly Medicure Ltd.

FL Medical

InterVac Technology



More insights into the vacuum blood collection devices market

The north american region is expected to dominate the global vacuum blood collection devices market. The u.s. emerged as the most lucrative market as it accounted for around 87.3% market share in 2021. Growth in the country is driven by the growing popularity of health checkups due to a rise in lifestyle and chronic disorders.

Germany is projected to bode well over the projection period as it held over 18.9% of the total market share in 2021. Growth can be attributed to the factors such as increasing medical applications, growing product launches, technological advancements in the biotechnological industry, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country.

Vacuum Blood Collection Devices by Category

By Product:

Serum Separation Tubes

Serum Clot Activators/Serum Gel + Clot Activator Silica Thrombin

Plasma Analysis/Anti-coagulants EDTA Tubes Lithium Heparin Sodium Heparin

Coagulation Analysis Tubes

Glucose Analysis Tubes Sodium Fluoride Potassium Fluoride Fluoride Oxide

Others

By Material:

PET/Plastic

Glass

By Application:

Serology & Immunology

Routine Chemistry

Blood Typing

Molecular Genetics

Blood Sugar Assay

Others

By End User :

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusion & Exclusion

