Assure Holdings to Present at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.



John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. PST. Mr. Farlinger will also be fielding investor questions, hosting individual investor meetings, and participating on a panel discussion during the one-day in-person conference.

John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO, commented, “The Gravitas Growth Conference is an excellent venue for us to discuss the progress we are making towards reducing our cost structure and accelerating our path to profitability. I look forward to meeting with investors and participating as a panelist on the ‘Health is Wealth’ panel to discuss the latest developments and innovations in the industry.”

Gravitas’ 6th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries as well as investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details or to submit a 1X1 meeting request, please visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/bccb576f-35ce-4382-99c2-2c4e7c0291c7/summary

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions, and 1X1 Meetings Date: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM PST – 4:20 PM PST Venue: Held in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel



About Assure Holdings



Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to comments with respect to: our ability to reduce our cost of delivery and achieve profitability. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and business, its remote neurology business, and economic activity in general; and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2022, and available on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

