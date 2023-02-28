North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Report 2022: Collaborations between Various Companies and Transportation Networks Present Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Service Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non-emergency medical transportation market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 6,434.65 million in 2022 to US$ 10,812.23 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028.



Growing Need for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Boosts Market Growth



About 5.8 million Americans miss or delay their healthcare appointments due to the lack of transportation facilities. According to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health in 2019, ~16,000 individuals in the US miss their doctor'ss appointments every day due to this reason, and several of these individuals have chronic conditions that can adversely affect their health. A 2019 survey by Kaiser Permanente found that one-third of Americans frequently or occasionally experience stress due to transportation. Since 1965, Medicaid has had a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) benefit and people covered by Medicaid are provided with transportation services as an essential benefit. ~75 million individuals have been enrolled in Medicaid as of 2019.

The KFF Medicaid Budget Survey anticipated 8.2% increase in healthcare membership in the US in 2021, which was mostly driven by the COVID-19 outbreak crisis and a high unemployment rate. The need for NEMT services grows further with the rise in healthcare enrolment and eligibility. Shared mobility has undergone proliferation and normalization in recent years. According to a Pew Research Center survey, ~36% of Americans used some form of ride-hailing service in 2018. Most of the NEMT services are delivered through NEMT brokers or managed care organizations (MCOs).

In many states, the brokers or MCOs receive a per capita payment to manage the NEMT, while in others, NEMT is delivered on a fee-for-service basis through local service providers. The Children'ss Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provides health coverage to eligible children through Medicaid and separate CHIP programs. CHIP is administered by states as per federal requirements, and it is funded jointly by state governments and the federal government. Thus, with an increase in such initiatives by governments, the demand for NEMT is rising, which boosting the market growth in North America.

Market Overview



The non-emergency medical transportation market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses (especially among aging populations), disabilities, injuries, and obesity favor the growth of the market growth in the region. Cathay Express Transportation, a non-emergency private shuttle service provider, offers wheelchair-accessible rides to medical appointments for dialysis patients. The population of the US is likely to double from 2000 to 2033, registering a 21% increase in the number of senior citizens during this period. This factor is likely to contribute to a further rise in demand for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) and other mediums of transport for the more efficient transportation of elderlies to clinics and hospitals.

Senior citizens with health problems can have a difficult time getting from point A to point B, considering that taxi and conveyance services are in high demand. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has generated an enormous need for reliable car transportation to get to appointments, essential doctor visits, and daily treatments.

After forming their health divisions in 2018 and 2016, respectively, Uber and Lyft are now estimating the multi-billion-dollar market for their non-emergency medical transportation services. Similarly, with the increased demand, many new NEMT service businesses are emerging in the US, while the existing ones are undertaking the expansion of their operations in other states/locations.



