Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Global Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2030: Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains

The global market for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Components of SCADA

Functions of SCADA

SCADA Architectures

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

RTU and Service Architecture Segments Lead Global SCADA Market

Oil & Gas Industry Emerges as the Largest Application Market for SCADA

Developed Countries Dominate, Developing Markets Offer Opportunities for Future Growth

Impact of COVID-19

While Immediate Liquidity Crunch Will Trigger Declines in IT Spending in 2020, Automation, Cybersecurity, Cloud, AI & IoT Will Lead a Quick Recovery in 2021: Global IT Spending Growth (In %) for 2018-2020

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Automation Being the Most Logical Choice for Process Improvements, Adoption of SCADA Systems Poised to Rise

Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in SCADA as a Tool to Enable Automation: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management

Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA

Focus on Urban Infrastructure Development Projects Supports Growth of SCADA Market

Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

SCADA Technology Playing a Critical Part in Enabling Industry 4.0

5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart Factories

Need for SCADA Grows with Increased Adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence

SCADA Systems Need to Evolve to Tap IIoT Opportunity

Deployment of WSNs Boosts the Performance & Flexibility of SCADA

With Mobility Gaining Prominence in Industrial Automation & Process Control, Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a Promising Technology

Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities for Mobile SCADA: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019

IP SCADA Systems Raises Risk of Security Attacks

New Developments in Wireless SCADA

Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains

Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service

Big Data Analytics Improve Efficiency of SCADA Systems

Increasing Integration of SCADA with Corporate IT Systems

Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs

Market Benefits from Technological Advancements in SCADA Systems

As SCADA Assumes Significance in Critical Infrastructure, Cybersecurity Concerns Come into Spotlight

SCADA Becomes Vital to Distribution, Transmission & Generation Assets in the Power Sector

Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for SCADA in Utilities: Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Sector during 2016-2030

SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants

SCADA: Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making

Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Rising Interest in Automation Solutions Spurs Growth Potential of SCADA Technology in Oil & Gas Industry

As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, SCADA Systems Poised to Benefit: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Trend towards Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand

SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector

SCADA Systems Remain Indispensable Technology for Solar Operators

