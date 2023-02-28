Aircraft Seat Actuation System Global Market to Reach $846.8 Million by 2030: The Rise of Premium Economy as the New Business Class to Spur Growth in the Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seat Actuation System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aircraft Seat Actuation System estimated at US$519.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$846.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Electromechanical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$727 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pneumatic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Aircraft Seat Actuation System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$190.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.2 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

Almec EAS Ltd.

Astronics Corporation

Buhler Motor GmbH

Crane & Company

ITT Corporation

Kyntronics

Nook Industries, Inc.

Rollon India Pvt. Ltd.

Zodiac Aerospace SA

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $519.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $846.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Seat Actuation System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Product Overview

Aircraft Seat, A Definition

Actuators in Aviation: A Review

Aircraft Seat Actuation System

Types of Aircraft Seat Actuation System

Electromechanical Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

Pneumatic Actuators

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Seat Actuation System: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020

The Era of Airline Differentiation & the Growing Interest in Using Seating Options for Service Differentiation to Spur Growth in the Market

Killer Competition in Ticket Pricing & the Focus on Ancillary Purchases to Push Up Revenues to Benefit Demand for Seat Actuation Systems for Premium Seating Comfort: Global Airline Ancillary Services Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2025 and 2027

The Rise of Premium Economy as the New Business Class to Spur Growth in the Market

The Emphasis On Passenger Comfort Throws the Focus Squarely on Seats Which Ranks as the Most Important Factor for a ComforTable Flight & Flying Experience

Growing Business Class Travel & the Ensuing Demand for Full-Flat & Angled Lie-Flat Seats to Spur Growth of Seat Actuation Systems

Top Airline Companies Worldwide Featuring Full-Flat or "Angled" Lie-Flat Seats

Brighter Long-Term Outlook for Business Travel Spending Notwithstanding the Current Fractures in Business Confidence as a Result of Downward Revisions to Global GDP for 2019 Will Nevertheless Drive Gains in the Market Through 2022: Global Business Travel Spends (In US$ Billion) 2017 Through 2022

Electro-Mechanical Actuation, the Most Widespread Technology in Use to Gain Greater Dominance as Demand for Lightweight Seats Becomes More Urgent

Effervescent Innovations in Economy Class Seats Encompassing Knee Rescue Seats, Side Slip Seats & Integration of AdjusTable Features on Seats to Spur Opportunities for Actuator Solutions

Large Aircraft Fleet Size & a Robust MRO Industry Combine to Make the Secret Sauce for Growth in the Aftermarket

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for Replacements & Upgrades of Seat Actuation Systems in the MRO Market: Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037

A Robust MRO Industry is a Major Win for Seat Actuators in the Aftermarket: Global MRO Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2024 and 2029

Shrinking Seat Width & Pitch & the Rise of Standing Plane Journeys in Ultra Economy Class Will Restrict Opportunities for Advanced Seat Actuation Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6s50mp-seat?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment