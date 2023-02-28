With 5.2% CAGR: The Air Oil Separators Market worth US$ 3.2 Billion by 2033 Globally - Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global air oil separators (non-housing) sales were valued at US$ 1.93 Billion in 2023, with balanced long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Air Oil Separator Market is projected to reach a market valuation of close to US$ 3.2 Billion by 2033.



Growing need from the food and beverage Industry for packaged food that needs to be oil-free and contamination free is majorly driving demand for air oil separators (AOS). it is rising due to use in different end-use industries with increase in importunity for oil-free compression in compressors and pumps.

The aftermarket offers potential opportunities for AOS manufacturers. Sales of separators from this channel currently account for more than half of the revenue, since suppliers are developing replacement AOS that meet or exceed OEM specifications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Air oil separator manufacturers are focusing on strong profitability from existing product portfolios along with the introduction of new products.

Accelerating growth in select end-markets such as food and beverages and chemicals, new product launches, and leveraging expanded compressor portfolio and technology across various channels are factors positively impacting market expansion.

Application in oil-lubricated compressors to hold around 55% market share.

Continued emphasis on energy efficiency, energy recovery, and CO2 emission reduction is one of the key factors that manufacturers are meeting with their products.

Market in Germany to surge at around 6.3% CAGR through 2031.

Manufacturers offer broad customer portfolios that serve OEMs, thereby building strong customer relationships. They also lay emphasis on the pull and push strategy for aftermarket as well as OEM clients.

“Upsurge in demand from end-use segments such as food & beverages, chemicals, and HVAC & refrigeration in recent years is expected to provide a thrust to air oil separator (non-housing) sales,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market for air oil separators is combination of several big players with local players having overseas presence, with key players accounting for around 30% market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry are Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic, Donaldson Company Inc., Walker Filtration Inc., Fluitek Corporation, MANN + HUMMEL, Keltec Technolab, PSI Global Ltd., FAI Filtri S.R.L., Sotras S.R.L., T.G. Filter S.R.L., and Ingresoll Rand Inc.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for air oil separators. The global market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background.

As per Persistence Market Research’s research scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of application, sales channel, end use, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

Air Oil Separator Market by Category

By Application: Oil Lubricated Compressors, Oil Lubricated Vacuum Pumps

Oil Lubricated Compressors, Oil Lubricated Vacuum Pumps By Sales Channel: OEMs, Aftermarket

OEMs, Aftermarket By End-Use Industry: Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, HVAC and Refrigeration, Medical and Laboratory, General Manufacturing

Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, HVAC and Refrigeration, Medical and Laboratory, General Manufacturing By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa

