Cyclohexanone Global Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030: Growing Use of Cyclohexanone in Caprolactam Production to Propel Future Demand

The global market for Cyclohexanone estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Caprolactam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adipic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $481.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Cyclohexanone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$481.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- COVID-19-Induced Disruptions Impact Cyclohexanone Market
- An Introduction to Cyclohexanone
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Substantial Demand for Nylon Promises Growth
- Market Benefits from Increasing Chemical Solvent Demand
- Caprolactam & Adipic Acid Claim Lion's Share of Cyclohexanone Market
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Star Contributor to Global Cyclohexanone Market
- Competition
- Cyclohexanone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Use of Cyclohexanone in Caprolactam Production to Propel Future Demand
- Global Caprolactam Market by Raw Material (in %) for 2022E
- Nylon Fabric Demand from Textile Industry Augments Revenue Growth
- Caprolactam Use in Nylon 6 Production to Impact Cyclohexanone Market
- Global Caprolactam Market Breakdown by End Product (in %) for 2022E
- Adipic Acid Production Trends Influence Demand for Cyclohexanone
- Global Adipic Acid Production: Percentage Breakdown by Raw Material for 2022E
- Nylon 6,6: The Leading Application Market for Adipic Acid to Present Demand Opportunities for Cyclohexanone
- Global Adipic Acid Market by Application (%) for 2022E
- Global Nylon 6,6 Market Breakdown by End-Use (%) for 2022E
- As the Most Adaptable Engineering Thermoplastic, Nylon to Drive Demand for Cyclohexanone
- Focus on Lightweight and Fuel Efficient Vehicles Drives Use of Nylon: Potential for Market Growth
- Post Pandemic, Massive Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Interest in Innovative Lightweight Composite Nylon Resins: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Rising Significance of Cyclohexanone as a Versatile Solvent Bodes Well for Future Growth Prospects
- Demand for Solvents in Major End-Use Industries: A Key Factor Determining Cyclohexanone Market Outlook
- Global Solvents Market: Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons by Geographic Region for Years 2020 and 2027
- Pandemic Impact on Solvents Affects Demand for Cyclohexanone
- Global Paints & Coatings Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2021
- Emergence of Bio-Based Substitutes Presents Challenge for Cyclohexanone Market
- Research Focus on Phenol's Selective Hydrogenation
- Cyclohexanone: Risks & Hazards Impede Market Growth
- Cyclohexanone Prices Exhibit Volatility across Regions
