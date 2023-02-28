MoveEV Launches First-of-its-Kind AI-Driven Employee Benefits Solution for Electric Vehicle Adoption

Boston, MA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoveEV, the first-of-its-kind AI-driven green tech solution designed to make it easy for companies to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption, launches its innovative EV employee benefits solution. MoveEV’s out-of-the-box SaaS HR benefits solution makes EVs accessible for employees, helps them take advantage of federal, state, and local EV adoption incentives, and takes the guesswork out of EV adoption. The MoveEV employee benefits program also helps employers reduce their carbon footprint, attract top talent, and achieve their net-zero emissions targets by 2035.

With about 10 percent of all emissions coming from commuting to work, corporations can lead the way to EV adoption. The MoveEV employee benefits program allows employers to accurately measure, report on, and help reduce their employees’ commuting Scope 3 GHG emissions and accurately plan for future charging infrastructure needs at their business locations. Employers are also able to quantify the financial benefits of EV adoption for their employees while tracking their progress towards net zero emissions driving. With an electric vehicle, employees can save $10,000 or more in the first year and $24,000 in the first five years while reducing their carbon footprint by 25 percent.

The MoveEV platform helps employees understand the true economic and environmental costs of their current gas-powered vehicle and commuting habits, and provides an intuitive, customized, step-by-step process to manage their EV transition and take advantage of federal, state, and local EV adoption incentives. The AI-driven MoveEV conversion planning and management software walks employees through the EV adoption process including: calculating the value of switching to an EV, suggesting the right vehicle, monitoring supply, order placement and delivery, installing charging, and filling out incentive paperwork. The MoveEV platform also comes with an on-call dedicated EV conversion expert to answer all questions.

“We are thrilled to offer the first-ever AI-driven employee benefits solution for EV vehicle adoption to make EVs accessible for employees,” said David Lewis, Founder and CEO of MoveEV. “The MoveEV benefits solution gives employers a way to bring employees into their effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035, future-proof their business, save employees time and money, all while building community and sustainability culture at their company.”

For more information, visit MoveEV.com.

About MoveEV

