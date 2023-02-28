Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

28 February 2023

The Company announces that on 22 February 2023, it cancelled 3,815,697 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each previously held in treasury. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement comprised 51,734,305 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each. This figure includes 2,557,706 Ordinary Shares which are still held in treasury (representing approximately 4.9% of the issued share capital), leaving a balance of 49,176,599 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 49,176,599 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.