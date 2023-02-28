Veristar Completes Data Center Consolidation

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veristar, a premier provider of comprehensive e-discovery services and specialized legal staffing for law firms and corporate legal departments, announces the completion of a strategic consolidation of its nationwide data centers. The company selected George Jon, a niche technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the e-discovery, investigations and governance industries, for the centralized housing of all its data.

Veristar has seen substantial growth in recent years, both organically and by acquisition. As part of those acquisitions, the company accumulated multiple data centers throughout the country. After managing the disparate centers through various transitions, Veristar embarked on a consolidation to streamline operations and optimize security of its client data, selecting George Jon, a global leader in e-discovery platform design and management, as its data center partner.

“Veristar’s growth has brought with it the addition of notable talent, impressive clients and, in some cases, redundant systems. While this was manageable for a time, consolidating our data centers is an important step in our forward progress,” says Veristar CEO Rick Avers. “As the preeminent experts at deploying, overseeing and securing mission-critical client environments for high-profile, high-risk industries worldwide, George Jon is an ideal partner for securing the sensitive data with which Veristar is entrusted in our delivery of client discovery services.”

About Veristar

Veristar provides comprehensive e-discovery services including data collection, processing and hosting and managed review for law firms and corporate legal departments. Technology is thoroughly vetted to deliver the right solutions, tailored to client needs and delivered with exceptional levels of service. Veristar also offers specialized legal staffing for clients that need experienced attorneys on demand. For more information visit Veristar.tech.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veristar

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753