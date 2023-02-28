LiveOne Subsidiary DayOne Music Publishing Acquires Majority Interest In Splitmind and Drumify

Adding 40,000 Copyrights and 2 Billion Streams to Its Catalog

Library Includes Songs From Drake, Anuel AA, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and More

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that its subsidiary, DayOne Music Publishing acquired a majority interest in Splitmind, a critically-acclaimed Los-Angeles-based music collective of producers and writers from all over the world, founded by Aidan “Halfway” Crotinger in 2020, and Drumify. The acquisition marks DayOne’s expansion to include Grammy-winning, multi-platinum music producers.

Crotinger simultaneously launched Drumify.com as a marketplace for creatives. The tech stack allows creatives to share sounds while retaining their royalties - paving the path to give producers long-term ownership of their copyrights and a new revenue stream.

LiveOne’s Head of Music Publishing, Josh Hallbauer, said, “Aidan is a rare executive and what he has built at 26, is changing how music is created. We see a massive opportunity to scale not only the copyrights, but Drumify as a creative first platform with millions of users who not only expect, but deserve lifelong royalty’s from their works.”

“When Josh approached me with the idea of DayOne becoming our partner, I didn’t hesitate,” said Crotinger. “Finding partners who move at the same speed is what I have been looking for and I’m excited for the growth of both Splitmind and Drumify.”

