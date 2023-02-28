Global Content Marketing Industry Anticipated to Garner $107,540.6 Million, Growing at a 14.3% CAGR in the 2019–2026 Timeframe [110-Pages] | Information by Research Dive

New York, USA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global content marketing industry. According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $107,540.6 million and grow at a CAGR of 14.3% in the estimated period, 2019–2026. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the content marketing industry by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.



Factors Impacting the Content Marketing Industry Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global content marketing industry is a significant growth in acceptance of content marketing strategies for product promotion, targeted marketing, and customer interaction. Furthermore, the ongoing advancement of innovative technologies in content marketing systems is estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, the lack of information about content marketing platforms for the examination of data from sources and challenges in finding the right content advertising approach to satisfy customer needs are anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global content marketing industry into type, end use, and region.

Social Media Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The social media sub-segment of the type segment is foreseen to observe leading growth and garner $21,374.3 million in the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the quick rise in social media users coupled with expanding the number of social networking programs across the world.

Brand Awareness Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The brand awareness sub-segment of the end user segment is predicted to grow enormously and hit $52,180.8 million by 2026. This growth is mainly because many consumers use content marketing platforms to increase brand awareness.

Asia-Pacific Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global content marketing industry across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to observe significant growth and hit $25,620.4 million by 2026. This growth is mainly due to the increased demand for content marketing among various industries, such as electronics and automotive, to advertise and publish their products in this region.

Key Players of the Global Content Marketing Industry

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global content marketing industry including

HubSpot Inc.

Contently

Percolate Industries Inc.

Kapost

Adobe

Sprinklr

CoSchedule

NewsCred

Influence & Co.

Scripted

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, in May 2019, Percolate Systems, a leading content marketing platform for the biggest and fastest-growing brands in the world, launched the first developer platform for content marketing in the industry. It offers unique digital experiences via seamless interfaces with various tools and systems.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, the novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

More about Content Marketing Industry: