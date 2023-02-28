Healthcare Staffing Market Projected to Cross $50.4 Bn with a CAGR of 6.3% by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is valued at USD 34.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 50.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The primary factor behind the expansion of the Healthcare Staffing industry is the aging population and the rise in chronic illnesses. One major trend in the healthcare personnel sector that is boosting demand is the rise of international studies.

We forecast that the travel nurse staffing category in Healthcare Staffing market sales will account for more than 60% of total sales by 2028. Quick service, cost-effectiveness, and a nurse shortage can all be credited for the travel nurse staffing industry's explosive growth. In the upcoming years, it is projected that this situation will persist.

Market Dynamics

Focus On Patient Experience Expands The Market

Healthcare providers' growing emphasis on patient happiness is another factor influencing Healthcare Staffing. Patient happiness is essential in hospitals and healthcare services. Patient happiness is one of the top three concerns for more than half of healthcare executives (54%), according to the HealthLeaders Media Industry Survey. As a result of value-based payments, evolving patient-centered care models, and competition from other hospitals, there is also a demand for higher patient satisfaction. The healthcare profession heavily influences these patient treatment experiences. Numerous studies have connected patient satisfaction to nurse-to-patient ratios, nurse staffing variations, and nurse scheduling variances, suggesting that it is crucial to fill nursing staff jobs as soon as possible with appropriate candidates.

Expansion of the Global Healthcare Staffing Industry is Primarily Driven by a Shortage of Healthcare Employees

A lack of healthcare employees primarily drives the Healthcare Staffing industry. Healthcare providers are finding it challenging to meet the rising need for workers due to the desire for high-quality service. The shortage of nurses, carers, medical lab employees, and home health aides affects every aspect of the healthcare system. In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) published the World's Nursing (SOWN) 2 research, which found a 5.9 million-nurse deficit worldwide. 90% of US healthcare facilities hire locum adolescent physicians each year, and over 50,000 doctors (or more than 5% of all doctors) work locum teen assignments, according to the National Association of Locum Teens Organizations.

Top Players in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market

Almost Family (US)

Adecco Group (Switzerland)

CHG Management Inc. (US)

AMN Healthcare (US)

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (US)

Envision Healthcare Corporation. (US)

LocumTenens (US)

TeamHealth (US)

Maxim Healthcare Services Inc. (US)

Syneos Health Inc. (US)

Top Trends in Global Healthcare Staffing Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Healthcare Staffing industry is a growing need for travel nurses. Because there is a shortage of qualified nurses in many hospitals, travel nurses have gained popularity because they can fill in as needed. Similarly, travel nursing and other temporary jobs will continue to be in demand as long as hospitals and healthcare facilities require staff.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Healthcare Staffing industry is a growing staff shortage. Hospitals are overburdened due to COVID-19's quick spread in several nations, including China, the United States, Italy, and India. The acute nursing shortages in these nations could negatively affect patient health during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Top Report Findings

Based on Service Types, most of the Healthcare Staffing market's revenue is controlled by the travel nurse staffing category. Hospitals are being compelled to cut their working workforce due to rising healthcare expenditures, and travel nurses are crucial in being available when the workload grows.

Based on End Use, most of the Healthcare Staffing market's revenue is controlled by the Hospital’s category. Today, most hospitals and healthcare facilities structure their workforce according to the stringent guidelines established by the government. Due to patient-centered rules and regulations, big firms are hiring more people to meet the rising demand for healthcare.

Recent Developments in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market

In May 2022, NurseShifts is a brand-new mobile app and marketplace created for on-demand staffing to assist nurses locate shifts more quickly, according to StaffHealth.com, a top national full-service Healthcare Staffing and recruitment business.

In May 2021, AMN Healthcare announced that it had successfully acquired Synzi, a full-service virtual care management company. In the home health and outpatient industries, Synzi offers platforms for virtual care and remote patient monitoring. With the help of these solutions, businesses may perform virtual visits and communicate with patients and doctors via secure messaging, text, and email.

Travel Nurse Staffing Category in Healthcare Staffing Market to Generate Over 45% Revenue

Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Healthcare Staffing to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the vertical Service Types, the Healthcare Staffing market is divided into Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, and Allied Healthcare Staffing.

During the forecast period, the market for Healthcare Staffing is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the Travel Nurse Staffing category. The Travel Nurse Staffing market has experienced tremendous expansion due to quick services, cost-effectiveness, and a nursing shortage. It is anticipated that this condition will persist in the future years.

On the other hand, the Locum Tenens Staffing category is anticipated to grow significantly. Employers' cost-effectiveness and physicians' requirement for locum tenens assignments drive market growth. Hospitals, organizations, and clinics like Locum Tenens because it is more cost-effective during busy periods and when a regular physician is absent or on leave.

North America Region in Healthcare Staffing Market to Generate More 36% Revenue

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. Healthcare Staffing in the area is predicted to benefit from several variables, including the sizeable elderly population, favorable governmental policies, modern healthcare infrastructure, and easy access to medical coverage.

Global Healthcare Staffing Market Segmentation

By Service Types

Travel Nurse Staffing

Per Diem Nurse Staffing

Locum Tenens Staffing

Allied Healthcare Staffing

By End Uses

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Facilities

Other End Uses

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 34.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 50.4 Billion CAGR 6.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Almost Family, Adecco Group, CHG Management Inc., AMN Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare Inc., Envision Healthcare Corporation, LocumTenens, TeamHealth, Maxim Healthcare Services Inc., Syneos Health Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current state of the healthcare staffing market, including market size, growth trends, and key players?

What are the main factors driving demand for healthcare staffing services, such as demographic shifts, healthcare reforms, or technological advances?

What are the key challenges facing healthcare staffing providers, such as labor shortages, regulatory compliance, or pricing pressures?

What are the major segments of the healthcare staffing market, such as temporary staffing, permanent staffing, or travel staffing, and how do they differ in terms of market share and growth potential?

What are the key trends in healthcare staffing recruitment, such as the use of social media, remote work, or predictive analytics, and how are these affecting the industry?

What are the major opportunities for healthcare staffing providers in the coming years, such as increased demand for specialized healthcare services or expansion into new geographic markets?

What are the major threats to the healthcare staffing market, such as increased competition from technology-based solutions, regulatory changes, or economic downturns?



