Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Worth ($10.88 Billion by 2028) Lead by Asia Pacific Region (6.5% CAGR) – Global Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drugs [Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs, sGC Stimulators, and pde-5 Dipsticks], Type (Branded and Generics), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous/Subcutaneous, and Inhalational), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies and Clinics, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies)”; the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market size is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028, it is expected to grow from USD 7.36 billion in 2021 to USD 10.88 billion by 2028.





Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 7.36 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 10.88 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 174 No. of Tables 112 No. of Charts & Figures 75 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Drugs, Type, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel





Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Bayer AG, Aerami Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Novartis AG, GSK Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Ltd, and Pfizer Inc are a few key companies operating in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In December 2022 , Sandoz Inc. (Sandoz) and Mainbridge Health Partners LLC (Mainbridge) entered collaboration with Liquidia Corporation. Liquidia will support the development of a new subcutaneous pump for the infusion of Treprostinil Injection, for which it has the exclusive rights to promote and commercialize with Sandoz.

In September 2022 , Lupin launched Sildenafil in the US market with USFDA approval. This drug is a generic version of Revatio for oral suspension of Viatris Specialty LLC. Sildenafil for oral suspension treats PAH.





In May 2022 , United Therapeutics Corporation received the USFDA approval for Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) inhalation powder for treating PAH; WHO Group 1, and PH-ILD; WHO Group 3 to improve exercise ability. Tyvaso DPI represents a new formulation and inhalation device for inhaled treprostinil and is the only dry powder inhaler approved by the FDA for use in PAH and PH-ILD treatment.

In August 2021 , Aerami Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the USFDA granted the company’s orphan drug designation for imatinib for treating PAH patients. AER– 901 is in a Phase 1 trial, with completion targeted for the end of 2021.

In February 2021 , Aerami Therapeutics, Inc. signed an exclusive license and development agreement with Hangzhou Chance Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Chance) to develop and commercialize Aerami’s drug-device combination product candidate (“AER-901”) for the treatment of PAH in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Under the agreement, Chance is responsible for the overall development and commercialization of AER-901 for PAH in the territory.





The US is the largest pulmonary arterial hypertension market across the world, owing to the rising cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) diagnosed each year and initiatives undertaken by drug manufacturers fueling the demand for pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs and other treatment methods. The prevalence of PAH in the US is much higher, although it is a rare disease. According to the American Lung Association, PAH is a rare and progressive disorder that accounts for about 500–1,000 new cases diagnosed yearly in the US. According to the same source, ~15–20% of PAH patients have heritable PAH caused by genetic mutations. Furthermore, according to the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, national health spending in the US is expected to grow ata 5.4% annual rate, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. The rising healthcare expenditure is estimated to increase the research and development of PAH drugs due to the availability of limited drugs in the market for treating PAH.





Growing Incidence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Boosts the Global PAH Market Growth:

In pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), tiny arteries in lung become thick and narrow. PAH blocks the blood flow through lungs. As a result, blood pressure in the lungs increases, and heart faces difficulties to pump blood through narrowed arteries. Over the time, an individual's heart loses the ability to pump blood throughout the body effectively. PAH usually affects women in the age range from 30 to 60 years. National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) stated that the cases of PAH are 3–5 times higher in females than in males. Also, in the US, new cases are projected to occur in one to two people per million per year. The incidence is projected to be the same in Europe. About 500–1,000 new cases of PAH are diagnosed annually in the US.

Further, according to an article in European Respiratory Review published in 2019, the incidence of PAH is 2.0 cases per million in the US and 7.6 cases per million in Scotland. Idiopathic PAH — in which a family history or an identified risk factor is present — is even rare, ranging from 0.9 per million in the US to 2.6 cases per million in Scotland. Thus, the growing incidence of pulmonary arterial hypertension is driving the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Growth:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the diagnosis and treatment of PAH and the examination of elevated mortality risk in people with PAH were significantly impacted. Market players also reported a considerable impact on operational activity, financial performance, and the results of operations. The pandemic caused a delay in clinical trials, reduced new patient visits, disrupted supply chain, and dropped the demand. The restrictions imposed on patient visits led to delays with new subject enrollment for clinical trials and delays in regulatory reviews and inspections, thus hampering the launch of new commercial products. However, by 2021, in various developing and developed countries such as India, the US, and Canada, the market has shown recovery as the pandemic had minimal impact on the sales of PAH drugs. Also, major manufacturers reported the continuous supply of drug stock for customers.





Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market: Segmental Overview

Based on drugs, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is segmented into prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs, endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs), sGC stimulators, and pde-5 dipsticks. In 2021, the prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment accounted for the largest market share. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the PAH prostacyclin analogs are used as medications to treat PAH, a condition of high blood pressure in the arteries that carry deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs. Based on type, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is bifurcated into branded and generics. In 2021, the branded segment held a larger share of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Based on route of administration, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is segmented into oral, intravenous/subcutaneous, and inhalational. In 2021, the oral segment held the largest share of the market, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is segmented into hospital pharmacies and clinics, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2021, the hospital pharmacies and clinics segment held the largest market share. Also, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.









