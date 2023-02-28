Mosaic Announces Proceeds of $400,000 From Warrants & Options Exercise

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or “The Company”) is pleased to report that 3,046,000 common share purchase warrants, with an exercise price of $0.10 issued on August 20, 2021, have now been exercised prior to their February 23, 2023, expiry. 271,000 common share purchase warrants, with an exercise price of $0.15 issued on February 23, 2021 (expiration 02/23/24), were also exercised. Additionally, 100,000 common share purchase options, with an exercise price of $0.095 were also exercised by an Officer of The Company. The combined warrants and options exercise generated gross proceeds of $391,150. As of February 28, the Company's unaudited cash position is approximately $1.4 million with issued capital of 67,758,071 common shares.



"I am extremely pleased to report a successful warrant exercise for the Company. I would like to thank shareholders for their vote of confidence in the Company's exploration roadmap which now presents a portfolio of 11 properties (55,000 hectares) focused on lithium and critical minerals," commented Jonathan Hamel, President, and CEO of Mosaic.

Additional proceeds from this exercise will be used to support operations as the company embarks on a major exploration campaign involving its multiple Lithium properties in northern Quebec.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration for future strategic Nickel and Lithium deposits. Mosaic owns more than 55,000 hectares of mining claims in the Province of Quebec. For more information, visit www.mosaicminerals.ca

M. Jonathan Hamel

President & CEO

